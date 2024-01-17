SortableJS Integrated with Microsoft Blazor, Revitalized as Blazor Sortable

In a significant move to harness the capabilities of web application development, tech giant Microsoft has nimbly tied the features of SortableJS, a renowned JavaScript library responsible for creating mutable drag-and-drop lists, into its mighty Blazor web application builder. The newly metamorphosed component has been aptly designated as Blazor Sortable.

This milestone, accomplished on January 12, has transformed Blazor Sortable into an open-source repository on GitHub. It represents a democratized platform where developers can draw on the raw potentials of this newfound tool, expanding their web development capabilities. The source code for the sortable list and accompanying demonstrations are available in the Blazor Sortable Git repository.

Boasting broad support for modern browsers and touch devices, CSS animation, auto-scrolling, and fluid animations, SortableJS is a well-sought-endowment in the field of web application creation. Despite the rebirth under the Blazor Sortable badge, the initial loyalties of SortableJS still hold immense worth. To utilize Blazor Sortable, developers strictly require the Shared/SortableList.razor, Shared/SortableList.razor.css, and Shared/SortableList.razor.js files.

The SortableList is an all-rounder component that takes up a list of varying items. Developers then use a SortableItemTemplate to ascertain the rendition of each item in the sortable list. Blazor community is encouraged to immediately put Blazor Sortable to active use despite not implementing every feature of the SortableJS library as of yet. Nevertheless, developers' pull requests are welcome.

SortableJS's distinct edge is that it doesn't demand the installation of a JQuery or any other framework. It flexibly allows dragging from one list to another within the same list, upholds CSS animation when items are transitioned, and facilitates smooth animations. It backs up technologies, including the Angular TypeScript-based web framework, the Vue JavaScript framework, and JQuery. This expansion resembles no-code platforms like AppMaster, which streamlines application creation by eliminating the need for coding altogether.

It's crucial to add that Blazor serves as a conduit for developers to take advantage of .NET and C# for construction of full-stack web applications, reducing dependency on JavaScript. This initiative proves how companies like Microsoft, and others like AppMaster that support low-code and no-code platforms, leverage the advantages of technology to make web development more accessible and efficient.