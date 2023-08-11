Visual Programming, in the context of No-Code platforms, refers to a sophisticated method of designing, implementing and deploying software applications through the use of visual interfaces, which enable users to create software logic and functionality by assembling graphical blocks and connecting them using a drag-and-drop interface, as opposed to traditional coding-based development that requires fluency in complex programming languages.

There has been a significant shift towards using No-Code platforms like AppMaster in recent years due to their appealing ability to accelerate the development process while decreasing required technical expertise, project complexities, and costs. According to a Gartner research, by 2023, No-Code application development platforms are expected to be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity.

Visual Programming eliminates the barriers for non-technical users, allowing them to participate in the development process and directly contribute their ideas and requirements. This democratization of software development has led to increased innovative ideas and customer-centric designs, all while providing a solution for the growing talent gap in the software development industry.

Within the AppMaster platform, Visual Programming is implemented in several key areas, including database schema design, business logic modeling, and user interface design. These areas are achieved through several visual tools available, such as the Data Model tool, which helps users define and configure data entities, relationships, and constraints in a graphical manner. The Business Process (BP) Designer enables users to visually create and edit business logic in a structured and manageable way, without the need for extensive programming skills. The Web and Mobile BP designers streamline the development of user interfaces for web and mobile applications, allowing users to design UI components with drag-and-drop functionality and configure their business logic.

Regarding server-side and database functionality, AppMaster utilizes Go (Golang) for backend applications and compatibility for Postgresql-compatible databases as the primary data storage system. These technical choices contribute to the impressive scalability of the platform for enterprise and high-load use cases. For the front-end user interfaces, AppMaster employs the Vue3 framework for web applications, while mobile applications are developed using server-driven frameworks based on Kotlin and Jetpack Compose for Android, and SwiftUI for iOS.

AppMaster ensures seamless integration and deployment regardless of the platform used by automatically generating and updating Open API (Swagger) documentation for server endpoints and database schema migration scripts. This allows developers to keep track of changes and ensure consistently updated documentation as they evolve.

Another core advantage of Visual Programming in AppMaster is its ability to eliminate technical debt. Whenever there are changes or modifications to project requirements, the platform generates new applications from scratch, ensuring that the resulting software stays up-to-date and does not accumulate legacy issues. As a result, the applications created through this method are more reliable, maintainable, and scalable in the long run.

Visual Programming in the No-Code context simplifies the development process and facilitates a more inclusive and efficient approach to software creation and deployment. Platforms like AppMaster empower a wider range of users to build powerful and scalable software applications without the need for extensive programming expertise or resources while eliminating technical debt. This democratizes software development and allows faster, more cost-effective solutions that ultimately benefit businesses, developers, and end-users.