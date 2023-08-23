No-Code AR (Augmented Reality) refers to the development and implementation of augmented reality experiences and applications without the need for traditional coding or programming skills. This approach leverages no-code development platforms, such as AppMaster, to enable individuals with limited technical expertise to design, build and deploy fully functional AR experiences by using visual development tools, drag-and-drop interfaces, and pre-built components.

Augmented reality is a technology that overlays digital content, such as text, images, 3D models, animations, and interactive elements, on top of real-world environments through the use of smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, or dedicated headsets. AR brings an added layer of information and interactivity to the users' surroundings and has applications in various domains, including gaming, retail, medical, education, and industrial training.

The global augmented reality market size was valued at USD 4.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.8% from 2021 to 2028. With the growth of the AR market comes an increasing demand for skilled AR developers, but there remains a significant talent and skill gap in the industry. No-code AR development aims to bridge this gap by empowering more people to create AR applications without requiring in-depth knowledge of programming languages or frameworks.

AppMaster, a leading no-code platform, can streamline the process of developing AR applications by providing powerful tools and functionalities focused on creating backend, web, and mobile applications with ease. Users can visually design data models (database schemas), create business logic through visual business process designers, and establish REST API and WebSocket endpoints – all without writing a single line of code.

For web and mobile applications, AppMaster allows users to create UI elements and define business logic for each component using its web and mobile business process designers. With the server-driven approach of AppMaster's mobile development, users can seamlessly update mobile applications' UI and logic without needing to submit new versions to the App Store or Play Market. This flexibility is invaluable for AR application development, as it often requires frequent updates and iterations to enhance the user experience and cater to the ever-changing needs of the target audience.

Another crucial aspect of no-code AR development is compatibility with AR frameworks and SDKs. Platforms such as ARKit (for iOS) and ARCore (for Android) provide robust APIs for building AR experiences – including tracking, rendering, and interaction capabilities. Integrating these frameworks into AppMaster-generated applications, which are built using Vue3 for web, Kotlin and Jetpack Compose for Android, and SwiftUI for iOS, ensures a seamless AR experience for end-users across different devices and platforms.

AppMaster's autogenerated source code ensures that the developed AR applications remain scalable and maintainable. The platform generates Go (golang) code for backend applications, thereby providing incredible scalability for enterprise and high-load use-cases. It also supports integration with PostgreSQL-compatible databases as primary data storage solutions. Moreover, users have the option to choose differing levels of subscriptions, like Business, Business+, and Enterprise subscriptions, to access the generated binaries and source code for their applications and host them on-premises if necessary.

Thanks to the comprehensive IDE-like nature of AppMaster, no-code AR applications can be developed with greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making development up to 10x faster and 3x cheaper for a wide range of users. In summary, no-code AR development democratizes the process of creating augmented reality solutions, empowering individuals and businesses to harness the power of AR without spending significant time and resources to gain coding expertise.