Low-code serverless is a software development paradigm that combines the efficiency and ease of use associated with low-code platforms with the flexibility and scalability of serverless architectures. This approach enables rapid application development and deployment while reducing the time, effort, and cost associated with managing and provisioning infrastructure resources. Leveraging low-code serverless methodologies, developers, and IT professionals can efficiently create robust, customizable, and scalable applications without the need for extensive coding or infrastructure management expertise.

In recent years, low-code platforms have gained significant traction as they empower citizen developers, business analysts, and IT professionals to quickly create, modify, and deploy applications using visual tools and prebuilt templates, eliminating the need for complex and time-consuming coding. According to a report by Gartner, the worldwide low-code development market is expected to grow by 23% in 2021, which highlights the increasing adoption of low-code solutions across various industries and use-cases.

Serverless computing, on the other hand, abstracts the underlying infrastructure management complexities, allowing developers to focus on writing and deploying application code without the need to provision, manage, and maintain servers. The adoption of serverless architectures has also seen considerable growth, with industry giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google offering serverless computing services, such as AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, and Google Cloud Functions.

Combining the benefits of low-code and serverless computing, low-code serverless platforms enable users to create comprehensive applications while abstracting away the complexities associated with server management and infrastructure provisioning. This approach leads to significant cost savings, enhanced performance, seamless scalability, and improved flexibility in managing server-side resources.

In conclusion, low-code serverless development offers a highly efficient and cost-effective solution to create robust, scalable, and maintainable applications in today's fast-paced business environment. Platforms like AppMaster are pioneering the low-code serverless movement, empowering businesses and developers to rapidly develop, iterate, and deploy applications without worrying about server management, infrastructure provisioning, and time-consuming coding tasks. The marriage of low-code and serverless technologies enables organizations to streamline their software development processes and enjoy the best of both worlds.