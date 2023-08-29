Low-code configurations refer to the use of abstracted, modular, and customizable building blocks on software development platforms to create applications with minimal hand-coding. A low-code configuration enables developers to create applications promptly and efficiently to meet specific business requirements, while requiring less time and effort than traditional coding methods. This approach has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years as organizations and businesses have sought to reduce costs, deliver applications faster, and maximize agility without sacrificing functionality or security.

Research firm Gartner predicts that by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for over 65% of application development activity as more companies adopt these technologies to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace. Furthermore, Forrester Research projects that the low-code market will grow at an astounding compound annual growth rate of 40% from 2020 to 2025, reaching a total market value of $21.2 billion by 2022.

The increasing popularity of low-code configurations is primarily due to their flexibility, ease of use, and ability to accelerate application development timelines. They offer several distinctive features, such as:

Visual programming: Low-code platforms utilize drag-and-drop interfaces and visual design tools to simplify the development process, making it easier for non-technical users to understand and create applications.

platforms utilize interfaces and visual design tools to simplify the development process, making it easier for non-technical users to understand and create applications. Rich component libraries: The platforms offer pre-built, customizable components and templates that developers can use to create applications. This reduces the need for custom development and expedites the application development process.

The platforms offer pre-built, customizable components and templates that developers can use to create applications. This reduces the need for custom development and expedites the application development process. Integration capabilities: Low-code platforms support seamless integration with various data sources, services, and applications, enabling developers to create comprehensive software solutions without extensive knowledge of complex integration scenarios.

platforms support seamless integration with various data sources, services, and applications, enabling developers to create comprehensive software solutions without extensive knowledge of complex integration scenarios. Scalability: The applications generated using low-code configurations are capable of handling high-load use-cases, allowing organizations to scale their applications with ease as their needs evolve over time.

The applications generated using configurations are capable of handling high-load use-cases, allowing organizations to scale their applications with ease as their needs evolve over time. Security and compliance: Low-code platforms adhere to industry-standard security practices and ensure that applications built through their platforms meet regulatory and compliance requirements.

An excellent example of a low-code platform in action is the AppMaster no-code tool. AppMaster allows users to create backend, web, and mobile applications through a visual approach that eliminates the need for extensive programming expertise. Users can develop these applications by designing data models (database schema), business logic (via Business Processes using BP Designer), REST APIs, and WSS endpoints. Applications created with AppMaster are generated using popular and reliable technology stacks such as Go (golang) for backend applications, Vue3 framework and JS/TS for web applications, and Kotlin and Jetpack Compose for Android and SwiftUI for iOS in mobile applications.

With AppMaster, developers can save time and effort while generating high-quality applications without incurring the technical debt usually associated with traditional development methods. AppMaster's platform enables users to update their applications quickly and efficiently, while also providing the option to deploy to the cloud or host on-premises depending on their specific needs.

Moreover, AppMaster's automated generation of documentation, such as swagger (open API) for server endpoints and database schema migration scripts, adds another layer of convenience, saving developers even more time and effort. This no-code approach reduces application development lead times by up to 10 times and cuts costs by up to 3 times, making it an optimal choice for businesses ranging from small organizations to large enterprises.

In summary, low-code configurations represent a significant shift in the way software development is being carried out. By enabling rapid application development, reducing the need for extensive coding expertise, and providing the scalability and flexibility required to adapt to changing business requirements, low-code platforms like AppMaster are ushering in a new era of software development that prioritizes efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability.