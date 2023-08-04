A Citizen Developer refers to a non-professional programmer who takes on the developer role by leveraging existing platforms and tools to create, modify, or extend applications within a business environment. This emerging role represents a paradigm shift in the software development landscape, catalyzed by the rapid advancement of platforms such as AppMaster, which empower users to create robust, scalable, and sophisticated applications without the need for traditional coding expertise.

Characteristics and Skills



Citizen Developers often come from various professional backgrounds and might not have formal computer science or software engineering training. Key characteristics include:

Problem-Solving Skills: They often target specific business problems or inefficiencies and aim to solve them through application development.

Understanding of Business Processes: A keen understanding of the organizational needs, goals, and workflow is crucial for creating relevant and practical solutions.



Utilizing No-Code/Low-Code Platforms: Using platforms like AppMaster, Citizen Developers can visually develop data models, design business processes, and deploy applications without deep technical knowledge.



Statistics and Research Data



The rise of Citizen Developers is not an isolated trend. According to industry research, the global low-code development platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2020 to 2027, reaching $187.0 billion by 2027. This growth demonstrates the increasing adoption and significance of Citizen Developers in today's digital ecosystem.

Role within Organizations



Citizen Developers play a crucial role in accelerating digital transformation by:

Bridging the IT Gap: They help reduce the strain on the IT department by taking on projects that might not require deep technical expertise.

Driving Innovation: Encouraging a culture of innovation where anyone in the organization can propose and execute new ideas.

Ensuring Agility: Rapid development and deployment of applications enable organizations to adapt to changing business needs swiftly.



Examples and Use Cases



Small Business Solutions: A marketing manager without coding skills could design and implement a customer feedback portal using AppMaster's drag & drop UI creator.

Enterprise Automation: In a large corporation, a Citizen Developer might create a workflow automation tool to streamline the procurement process, aligning it with the company's specific needs and compliance standards.

Government Services: Local government employees can design and launch public service applications using no-code platforms, such as a community alert system.



AppMaster and Citizen Development



AppMaster's no-code platform is exemplary of the tools empowering Citizen Developers. It offers a comprehensive environment for creating backend, web, and mobile applications without traditional coding. The platform allows for visually creating data models (database schema), business logic (via Business Processes), and REST API and WSS Endpoints. AppMaster's approach makes development 10x faster and 3x more cost-effective, suitable for various customers, from small businesses to large enterprises, without accumulating technical debt.

The concept of Citizen Developers marks a democratization of software development, where the ability to create and manage applications is not confined to those with formal programming skills. Platforms like AppMaster enable this transformation, acting as catalysts in widening the scope of who can engage in software development. The continued rise of Citizen Developers is poised to reshape the way organizations approach innovation, agility, and problem-solving in the increasingly digital world.