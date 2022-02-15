It happens that you discover something new again and again. So, it is time to do it right now. Let's introduce you to the no-code events concerning digital transformation and coding that you probably never have heard of. When you visit a conference, you can hear topics such as financial service, media technology, IT management, and technological or medical innovations. However, would you like to visit a no-code or low-code conference?

The no-code and low-code digital transformation changed our lives and made our businesses grow. Even huge platforms like Amazon, Google, and Meta were using the no-code programming language strategy that helped them become what we see them today.

Though what is the impact of no-code and low-code conference events? The answer is that they connect people around the whole world. Imagine how much collaboration with experienced professionals can benefit humanity and our future. You can discuss important topics concerning your business with well-known people or those who divide your goals and main ideas. You can still visit this no-code conference online, even if you are from another point of the globe. Today digital companies focus on their product creation without coding because it takes less spending, time, and effort.

So, let's see where you can do it. We provide you with a list of top no-code conferences.

What are the top conferences to watch in 2022?

First of all, let me tell you about some of the online no-code and low-code conferences. So, you can hear everything that will be discussed at this event from your laptop, smartphone, or computer. A few klicks and a stable Internet connection are all that you need to dive into the world of coding. You can choose your favorite online no-code event to visit from the list below:

Global Low-Code and No-Code Virtual Conference

The Low-Code / No-Code Summit

Low Code Con

No Code Lab Hack

Webflow No-Code Conference

Zap Connect

Low Code/ No Code Developer Day

No-Code Days: Freedom to Create

However, let's talk about them in more detail.

Webflow Online Conference

One of the first examples is Webflow Online Conference. The last time this no-code event was held between big companies like Adobe, Google, Airtable, and Apple in more, than 135 countries. There you have an opportunity to experience their new products and boost your skills in coding. By the way, you do not need to be an expert to join the no-code conference. It is as for beginners as for advanced ones. Design, build, grow and collaborate. You may hear about new visual design tools and trends in coding, satisfy your dreams, launch new apps, improve your creativity in any industry, and work with other teams.

Global Low Code and No Code Virtual Conference

This online no-code event will be held from the 24th to the 26th of August, 2022 year. The conference concerns various spectrum of topics: finance, e-commerce, and m-commerce, also, healthcare, pharmacy, biotech, energy, education, insurance, manufacturing, automation, hi-tech, media, agriculture, chemistry, government, and Transportation. You will hear how to build products without coding from professionals and stories about their successes and failures.

Speakers will share with you some facts about how to use various techniques in low-code and no-code app creation. Also, you will learn: about solving automation processes issues and development and administration tips. The event will be useful for executives, programmers, architects, administrators, data analysts, data scientists, statisticians, and vendors interested in improving low-code and no-code strategies.

The Low-Code/ No-Code Summit

Summit allows taking a deeper look into the no-code and low-code digital transformations in security, healthcare, technology, and finance fields. Among talks about digital transformation, artificial Intelligence, data, and new technologies, the event's quests can develop and test their no-code apps without knowing the original coding strategy. You can access the online low-code and no-code conference on the 14th of September, 2022.

What are the top 5 no-code events worth visiting?

Some of them have already been held, but they will be repeated in the next year or near future, for example, No-code Developer Day or Zap Connect conferences. So, you can become more aware of them now.

Zap Connect No-Code Online Conference

Zap Connect No-Code Online Conference is a virtual conference that will be on the 20th of October, 2022. The event is for people with different levels of experience and knowledge. The conference program covers topics concerning the future of the no-code and low-code in the digital revolution. There you can ask questions and learn from the no-code pioneers and innovators how to obtain success in no-code startups, design, and explore global standards of the low-code market.

No Code Lab Hack

This no-code and the low-code event will be on the 31st of March, 2022. Five teams of non-technicians gather together with tech experts to build their own MVP. The winner will be crowned as the no-code Lab Hacker. No Code Lab Hack event aims to collaborate, design, and create an application together.

Low Code Con

Face new challenges in digital transformations on the new event. At this no-code and low-code online conference, you may focus on digital government transformation and enterprise solutions apps and get some no-code workshops with tutorials. You have the opportunity to transform your digital business and collaborate with experts. Adopt cloud technologies in government and private industries, and make the no-code software development process easier to progress faster.

Low Code/ No Code Developer Day

It is a great event to improve your skills during low-code and no-code sessions. On Wednesday, the 13th of April, 2022, speakers from the conference will explain to you how to fasten your digital transformation. No-code developer day is worth visiting. After the conference, you will understand what low-code and no-code tools are better to use. The no-code Developer Day program includes a lot of unordinary information that you would not get in a few years of your work. People share their experiences, which you can absorb in a few days.

No-Code Days: Freedom to Create Chicago 2022

During this conference, you can explore new low-code and no-code trends, get information about the latest updates on Creatio, and find out what approaches should be better implemented into your no-code strategy.

What can I learn from watching a no-code conference?

It is not a secret that you definitely would learn something new for yourself or find interesting people to work with. You can join the community of no-code revolution and develop your business. You have all doors open, turn the handle, and get new connections with professionals; hear about no-code automation, low-coding business, or marketing processes. Also, it is possible to get hands-on limited access content about the newest tools and platforms. Fasten your digital transformation in coding using various low-code approaches.

By the way, we talk about fast no-code/ low-code application creation, but how do we do it in reality? No, it is not about Google extensions and black coding magic if talking about true innovations. No-code/ low-code apps are created with the help of digital platforms that have visual, user-friendly interfaces. So, for example, thanks to the AppMaster no-code platform, you can create a backend, web applications, and mobile applications. Visiting these conferences, you get more familiar with no-coding creation. Catch your next opportunity to improve your business.

You definitely should attend the no-code and low-code online conference event if you are a business owner, freelancer, developer, founder, or product-oriented designer. In addition, UX/UI designers can also better understand accurate data usage, notions of the front-end and back-end, and how design can affect the business product.

Who are the speakers in no-code conferences?

Speakers are presenters of different companies that spread the voice of their aims but not only that. During the Webflow no-code and low-code online conference, you will see Trevor Noah, a well-known American comedian, Debbie Milman, the author and designer, Vlad Magdalin, a co-founder of Webflow and CEO specialist; and many others.

At the Global Low-Code and No-Code Virtual Conference event will be present more various professionals in low-code and no-code industries. So, you are lucky to meet technical innovators such as CEO, Cloud, IT Directors, Engineering Managers, Site Reliability Engineers, Ops Engineers, SysAdmins, Heads of Ops, Analytics managers, Data Scientist, Statistician, Engineers, Software Developers, Architects, QA, Salesmen, technical Marketing managers and a lot of others.

Many big tech companies will be present during the Low-Code/ No-Code Summit. Maybe, some of them are already familiar to you: Intel (Dr. Melvin Greer, a chief data scientist), Hubspot (Jonathan Corbin, a vice president of customer success and global strategy), Orangetheory Fitness (Ameen Kazerouni, a chief analytics officer), Starbucks (Jonathan Francis, a chief digital and analytical officer), Quickbase (Jay Jamison, a chief product and technology officer), ServiceNow (Chris Bedi, a chief information officer), Airtable (Andrew Ofstad, a co-under), Pulpstream (Pankaj 'Romy' Malviya, a founder and CEO), ThoughtSpot (Cindi Howson, a data strategy officer), AI Leadership Institute (Noelle Silver, a founder), WestCap (Erika Janowicz, a data scientist), Squark AI (Judah Phillips, a co-founder and Co-CEO), DronaHQ (Jinen Dedhia, a co-founder and MD), HCL Volt MX (Andrew Manby, a VP of Product Management), Hubspot (Jonathan Corbin, a vice president of customer success and global strategy), Randstad (Trey Braden, a director of risk management), Zapier (Chris Geoghegan, a director of product management), and many others.

The speakers also plan to discuss the democratization of no-code development to boost agility and grow low-code companies. While some go to Comic Con, others attend the Low Code Con. So, at this conference event will be Amanda Brock. She is CEO of OpenUK, a member of the British Computer Society Inaugural Influence, and a European Representative of the Open Invention Network. Asaf Adi, a senior manager of IoT and Wearables, managed to develop advanced business systems. Michael Bargury, a cyber security expert in cloud, SaaS, and AppSec, co-founder of Zenity, the first security company that protected low-code and no-code apps. And last but not least, Stefan Helzle is known as a low-code enterprise software developer and Appian Certified Lead Developer with business in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Finance, Insurance, and IT. Not a secret that he wrote a book about the Appian Low-Code Business Process Automation platform.

Recapping

Such events as Low-code/ No-code Developer Day, Low-Code Con, and others are big digital adventures for the admirers of ground-shaking ideas that change the world and our surroundings with each new project. Now you will be up to date with innovative online no-code platforms, which create opportunities for learning every year. The best thing is that you can watch these conferences in saved videos and highlights on their websites even after their ending. Most of the events have free access. It is your new chance to try your skills in no-code development and become a part of the digital revolution.