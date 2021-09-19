The list of online events dedicated to no code and low code development: conferences, summits, seminars, and webinars, in which you can participate for free until the end of 2021.

No-Code Conf 2021

Date: November 17-18, 2021

Format

Online, free. Hopin platform. You can read more and register on this page.

Description

The conference is organized by Webflow - one of the largest no-code website builders. Experts from various areas of the no-code field will talk about website and web application development, tools, design, and collaboration. There will be an opportunity not only to listen to speeches but also to participate in discussions and training, to communicate with other participants and the Webflow team. The conference will be of interest to developers and web designers, as well as marketers, company executives, and freelancers - to get acquainted with the possibilities of visual programming and understand how to use no-code in their projects.

Low Code / No Code Developer Day

Date: October 13, 2021

Format

Online, free. Accelevents platform. To find out the schedule, get acquainted with the list of speakers, and get a virtual ticket for participation, follow this link.

Description

Developer Day is focused primarily on company owners, managers, and department heads. Speakers will talk about no code and low code platforms for creating software, the differences between various tools, and how they help companies reduce development time and costs:

where low- and no code can be used,

how to competently implement these technologies into the organization's work processes,

what are the pros, cons, and pitfalls,

where to start development and how to scale the created software solution,

how information transformation is changing the corporate culture of companies,

and other equally interesting topics, supported by personal experience and insights.





The Low-Code / No-Code Summit: Enabling Enterprise Agility

Date: October 13, 2021

Format

Online, free. VentureBeat platform. Follow the links to get a free ticket, as well as familiarize yourself with the program and speakers.

Description

The next Transform Technology Summit will be dedicated to democratizing the development of companies and accelerating digital transformation processes. The speakers of the summit will tell how software solutions based on low code and no code will help not only meet the growing market needs but also increase the productivity of company employees and establish communication between departments, including non-technical specialists in the development process.

LowCodeCon 2021

Date: October 12-14, 2021

Format

Online, free. Hopin platform. Follow this link for details and to register.

Description

LowCodeCon is mainly devoted to low code development, but the no code topic will also be touched upon in some speakers’ speeches. They will talk about the implementation of no- and low-code solutions in the public sector, the choice of products for corporate solutions, the potential for development with minimal use of code. The event is intended for developers of applications and software solutions for business and the government sector, IT managers, government representatives, and business leaders.

ACCELERATE GLOBAL. No-Code Revolution

Date: November 9-10, 2021

Format

Online, free. You can read the program, learn about the speakers and register on this page. The link to the broadcast will be sent to your e-mail one day before the start.

Description

World conference from the Creatio platform (Terrasoft), the goal of which is to contribute to the future of no-code and low code, when you do not have to spend huge budgets and a lot of time on software development. Speakers will help you immerse yourself in a world where you can automate workflows and set up the integration in minutes. The program is designed for company leaders, professional developers, managers, and team leaders of IT departments.

Low-Code/No-Code 2021

Date: November 18, 2021

Format

Online, free. Details can be found at this link.

Description

An online event hosted by the DevOps Institute is a kind of exploration of the vast ecosystem of new technologies and how they are changing the face of modern development.

List of main topics:

Development of private developers.

Ensuring security in no code and low code applications.

Low-Code vs No-Code - what to choose.

Trends and prospects in these areas of development.

