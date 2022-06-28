So, here it is - our brand new product billing system!

It's been a long time coming, but it's finally here and has everything you didn't know you wanted.⁣⁣ We have listened to your feedback for months and have implemented so many new features to make your (and our) life easier.⁣⁣ We want to give you more for your money.

This release is a huge milestone for our company, and we are excited to share it with you. We also want to thank you for your patience while waiting for this release — it has been a long time coming! A few months ago, we planned that this upgrade would take us no more than three weeks, but, as it happens in software development, we had to rewrite most of the product and create the logic for migrating from the old billing scheme to the new one. We've got a lot to say, so we're going to break it down into little bits.

What changes were included in the release?

Workspace

The concept of workspaces has been added to the platform, within which teams or companies can work.

Unlimited and unified: The workspace now has an unlimited number of projects and participants/users, unified billing, means of payment, and balance.

Division of users: We have added division of users by roles at the workspace level, as well as at the project level. Now, if you work in a company or a team, you can put all your employees in a workspace and then assign projects to them. For ease of understanding, each workspace is your individual company or team.

At the start, we have three types of workspaces: Business for companies, Freelance, and Personal. Technically now, they are no different, but the functionality and perks will be different in the future.

Billing

We have changed the billing model in the platform from subscribing to an account to subscribing to a project, completely eliminating the additional purchase of resources. Now one project - 1 subscription.

Several subscriptions are available at the start:

14 Day Trial

Explore

Startup

Startup+

Business

Business+

Enterprise

Non-profit

Mobile applications

Mobile applications are available on all plans, but publishing on Trial and Explore plans is limited. Current trial subscription policy: There can only be one per workspace. If you delete a project with a trial plan, you can create a new project with a new trial for another 14 days. Subject to change in the future.

Payments

We have canceled the mandatory presence of an attached payment method if there are enough funds on balance to pay for the subscription. That is, when activating vouchers or receiving a balance in other ways, you will no longer need to add a bank card.

Earn Credits

It's time to get rewarded for your effort! Earn credit points that can be used to pay for your subscriptions and services. We are giving out points for posting about AppMaster on social media, writing reviews about our product, making tutorials, and more. All the crest actions and their value can be found in your AppMaster Studio account.

And much more

The release also includes all the changes accumulated over more than a month in code generators, our backend studio, and cloud application publishing servers. Support for BLE, WSS client, work with app icon badges, + a bunch of fixes has been added to Android. Many bugs have been fixed in IOS, and 100% of the team's time has been devoted to fixes and optimizations.

What's next

🚀 The billing team is working on fixing bugs caused by the migration to the new billing. The next step will be an update that will include support for the project and workspace-wide discounts.

🤖 The Android team is now completing the cycle of adding NFC/NDEF features and Google Wallet API (passes) features and moving on to work on the UI. There we have to add animation, bring the interface into line with the appearance of the designer and add more visual styles, as well as add new widgets (here you can tell us which ones you need the most, for this, go to our community space.

🍎 IOS is actively catching up in terms of functionality and appearance, the priority is still on stability and fixes, and only then we'll move on to work on new functionality.

🕸️ The generated Vue3 WebApps is ready and released to production. This is an important step for the platform on the way to a sophisticated and flexible website designer. Visually, everything should remain the same, but we expect many issues to be fixed.

⚡ The infrastructure team is working on separating the publication of the backend, web, and mobile applications.

*Yes, we also get sick of waiting when one makes a small change on the web or mobile :) *

This will take about 3-4 weeks, and then you will be able to enjoy almost instant web and mobile publishing.

That's all, folks. And thanks for your patience. You've been with us through the ups and downs, the milestones, and the new beginnings. We're excited to share what's coming next.⁣

We hope you continue to tune in as we are going through this exciting and challenging journey of creating the AppMaster.io no-code platform. You're the best community ever! 👍

P.s. Founder and CEO of AppMaster recently spoke to WebsitePlanet about our no-code platform and how it is changing the game for developers. You can read it here :)