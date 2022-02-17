There is no single list of the most common mistakes in no-code app development since, already in 2022, endlessly different no-code tools can be found on the market.

Somewhere this is the level of creating a simple landing, somewhere no-code development is as close as possible to classical programming (for example, AppMaster.io). Accordingly, it is impossible to bring errors under a single denominator. We have singled out in a separate TOP those errors that we often heard from modern no-coders in our community.

Choosing a tool for developing a no-code application

Very often, the choice of a no-code tool for developing an application can be a mistake. There are times when most of the work has already been done, and it suddenly becomes clear that it is simply impossible to implement the necessary function or feature on the platform.

For example, the no-code tool Flutter Flow can upload flutter code; you can create custom actions on it. However, for now, Flutter Flow does not have several simple functions (search by keyword, filtering, visibility of objects under conditions, and so on).

Adalo is a relatively simple tool in terms of layout: everything is easily moved, deleted, replaced. But Adalo is difficult to adapt for specific design needs. On Adalo, you can make PWA and native applications.

PWA is a website that mimics an application. PWA has some disadvantages:

depending on the browser and browser version;

missing features, unlike native applications;

problems with iOS (camera, motion sensors, access to SMS, contacts, and calls) and the impossibility of uploading to the App Store without additional shells.

You can build a reasonably complex web app on Bubble, but you can't make a native app on it. There are many integrations, but they are more challenging to implement than in Adalo.

Many no-code platforms export the application to a binary file. Everyone has their format for recording such a file, so there are enormous difficulties when "moving" the application. This is good if the no-code platform allows you to upload to CSV / JSON / SQL.

AppMaster.io creates native applications and clean, human-readable source code uploaded and integrated anywhere. Therefore, it is better to choose the no-code PRO-level platform for complex projects.

And even such high-level tools should be understood before the start of development: for example, the no-code platform with PRO positioning, Directual, works on JavaScript, so you need to try hard to ensure the reliability of the application.

AppMaster.io works with a modern and adaptive language, GoLang, and allows you to generate about 22,000 lines of code per second.

Lack of clear technical task for the development of a no-code application

This error logically continues the previous one, or rather, the previous error is its consequence. The lack of a completed technical task for the application project leads to the wrong choice of tools.

One thing is being developed, and towards the end of the development cycle, a decision is suddenly made to add entirely new features. Moreover, this is no longer possible on the selected tool: either it is associated with a complete rework, or it cannot be done at all on this platform. You need to look for another tool or create complex cross-platform integrations.

No scaling plan for no-code application

Often, when developing an application, the further life of the project and its scaling in the future are not thought out. For example, migrating to another database or moving to a separate server.

Successful projects overgrow and need new features and functionality that can only be done on more complex no-code pro-level platforms like AppMaster.io or in classic development.

The goal of most applications is to increase functionality, the number of users, orders, etc. Suppose this is a small product that solves a simple problem for a small number of users (for example, an application for a restaurant or a cleaning service). In that case, even a simple no-code platform can be a complete solution.

However, for example, to develop a platform for collective investment in real estate, you need to work on the backend seriously, prescribe complex formulas, build relationships — you cannot do these without a severe no-code backend of a pro-level platform. Therefore, it is crucial building the entire application path at the very beginning, taking into account future scaling.

Placing the business logic of an application on the frontend

The following common mistake is placing app business logic on the front end. The front end cannot pull out the business logic of a full-fledged application. It leads to constant errors, freezes, and the complete impossibility of the project.

For example, the no-code platform Adalo is far from the most powerful and functional backend. Using Adalo you can build simple logic for a small number of users. With an increase in the number of users and the complexity of interactions between them, it will not be possible to use Adalo.

Bubble is only suitable for web services and PWAs. For native applications, Bubble is entirely unsuitable.

In this case, integrations will work well. For example, AppMaster.io provides features such as connecting to any front end where there is integration through endpoints (Adalo, Bubble, etc.), a powerful backend with complex logic and bandwidth for an unlimited number of users.

Lack of data security

Also, no-code developers often do not care about data and API security; data is constantly leaked. For many clients, this is crucial. The company's security policy often does not allow storing data on third-party servers.

No-code services quite often store data on foreign servers, and the laws of many countries oblige customers to store personal data on servers within these particular countries, and so on.

Few no-code platforms provide options for uploading source code and storing data in different clouds and on different servers for their security. AppMaster.io provides such an opportunity.

Often, when creating an application, you need to receive data from outside. For example, to find out the weather forecast or stock quotes. Then there is a need to connect third-party services.

On the AppMaster.io platform, additional functionality can be added using built-in modules or an external API request editor. The list of modules is growing, and each of them can be added in just one click. Working with an external API allows you to create any solutions and expand projects by easily connecting various third-party services with an open API.

For example, the Validators module checks the user's general data (bank cards, TIN, etc.) for compliance with the format. The Crypto module allows to perform cryptographic operations: data encryption and decryption, generation of private and public keys, generation and verification of an electronic digital signature.

The IP Filter Module provides software to filter endpoint requests based on IP addresses.

Turning the project into chaos

Novice no-coders quickly turn a project into a complicated mess to figure out. They do not take out frequently used functionality into separate functions (business processes).

AppMaster.io is characterized by a more professional approach to business logic and visual programming, as in-game engines like Unreal Engine. AppMaster.io has an advanced Business Processes Editor that helps solve this problem. Unlike similar tools, AppMaster.io allows building business processes of any complexity without restrictions.

In the Business Process Editor, processes are built using blocks. Blocks are interconnected using connectors that specify how operations are performed, and data are processed. Each block can contain both an atomic operation and complex logic. Moreover, each business process can represent a block of another process.

The Business Process Editor makes the process of creating a database more convenient. All models and connections between them are displayed in the workspace in a diagram in front of your eyes. You can connect models by stretching an arrow from one block to another. It reduces the possibility of creating chaos and debris in the project hundreds of times. You see everything you do right in front of you.

Conclusion

Now you know the most common mistakes in no-code development and have a good chance of avoiding them by thinking through your project in detail and choosing the right tool for it.

If you don't have an account on AppMaster.io yet, join us. After registration, you will be given a free trial period for 14 days, in which all the basic functionality of the platform is available. It will allow you to learn all the intricacies of working with the platform and understand its potential.