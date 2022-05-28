How to build a meditation app?

With full-time jobs, families, and kids to take care of, people hardly find time to care for themselves. Here is where the meditation apps showed their value. It is a source of mindfulness for users, time to reflect on their feelings and take a deep breath. During the last couple of years, with all the madness we’ve been through, meditation apps really helped us and jumped to the top of the best apps list. Can you make a profit from the meditation app, and how to create one? Let’s find out.

Few words about meditation and meditation app

Meditation is a form of mindfulness that is widely practiced for its many benefits. People meditate for different reasons, but the most common include:

reducing stress;

improving focus and concentration;

promoting overall wellness.

Meditation can be done anywhere and anytime, making it a convenient and accessible way to improve your health and wellbeing.

All forms of meditation share the common goal of promoting mindfulness and self-awareness. Guided meditations are a very popular form of meditation, where you follow along with guided meditation audio or video. It is the type acquired by most mobile meditation apps.

Many meditation apps can help you start meditation or provide guidance and support if you're already a meditator. The best meditation apps you can find are probably Headspace, Calm, Breathe & Think. All these products have millions of downloads in mobile stores.

How do mobile meditation apps work?

Most mobile meditation apps allow users to track their progress over time, set goals, and track their meditation sessions. They often also include guided meditations, music, other sounds to help you relax, and tips and advice on meditating. Some popular meditation apps also offer offline access, so you can use them even if you're not connected to the internet.

Benefits of mobile meditation apps

Many don’t trust this kind of mobile product that helps you achieve mindfulness and maintain wellness just through your mobile phone screen. The common opinion is that our smartphones distract us and certainly don’t help us find a way to mindfulness. But the effect can be the opposite, for example, through mindfulness apps.

People discovered that the mobile meditation app is a real treasure that helps them avoid stress and anxiety without spending too much time and makes it possible to meditate anywhere.

Mobile meditation apps can offer many benefits to those who use them:

help to improve focus and concentration;

promote relaxation and stress relief;

help to enhance the quality of sleep;

boost mood and increase energy levels;

help to increase productivity.

As for mobile app developers who decided to build a meditation app, it is also a very beneficial idea. Meditation apps can be well monetized through in-app purchases or premium features. Moreover, by entering this sector on mobile stores, you automatically join one of the most popular segments of mobile applications.

Here is how you can make a profit from the mindfulness app:

offer in-app purchases, such as premium content or features, or even physical products like meditation aids or clothing;

offer paid subscriptions, which can give users access to exclusive content or even allow them to use the app ad-free;

you can even sell the meditation app outright to a larger company.

How to build a meditation app?

Clarify the idea

A new trend triggered mobile development — developers decided to achieve the success Headspace, and Calm did. A few key features make meditation apps like Headspace so popular and effective. These apps offer some form of guided meditation. This means that you can simply listen to the app and follow along without worrying about doing it yourself. This is great for beginners who may not know how to meditate correctly. So it widens up the audience and makes the apps more accessible.

But you can’t just create a duplicate of these applications.

Before starting the meditation app development, make sure you have a clear idea of the application. Of course, there is nothing new about the relaxation apps. You add a couple of dozens of audio or video-guided meditations and present them to users. However, to beat your competitors and make a better mindfulness application, you can add some touches and create a more engaging app.

Consider the level of future users: will they be beginners or experienced practitioners. Based on this, you can diverse the activities in the app and offer users more engaging content. One of the options is to include supplementing products, such as breathing practices, music for meditation, etc.

Meditation app development with no-code tools

To build a meditation app, you can use no-code platforms. No-code development is much easier and faster.

Before starting the development, we suggest creating a wireframe of your mindfulness app. Create the virtual visual representation of the future app. Thus, it will be easier to handle the development.

Once you have a project blueprint, you can start the development of your meditation app. With no-code platforms, it is much easier to handle the development process. Let's review the development stages shortly using the AppMaster no-code tool.

The first thing you should complete is to create a database for the meditation apps. It would help consider some key data fields: categories of meditations, titles, duration, featured image, and description.

In AppMaster, there is a Data model designer where you can work with data models presented in visual blocks. You can add fields of multiple different types and set relationships between models. It is much more convenient and easier to work this way.

Next, build the business logic of your meditation app. With AppMaster, you can do this in no time. The Business processes editor allows creating the app's workflow using visual blocks. The drag and drop interface lets you quickly drag the required blocks onto the canvas.

To give you a better idea of how to direct the workflow of the meditation app, here are some key features that a mobile mindfulness application should have.

Social login. Social login will help personalize the user experience and make registering in the meditation application easier.

User profile. Let users create personal profiles where they can save favorite meditations and sessions, write notes and keep track of their moods.

Reminders and notifications. It is crucial functionality to keep users engaged. The app should notify users about the time to start meditation to maintain consistency.

Payments. This one is significant if you plan to use in-app purchases and subscriptions. Users should have the easiest way to handle online payments for opening premium content.

Progress tracker. This means that users can see how often they meditate, how long, and its effect on their stress levels and overall wellbeing. This is motivating and can help users to stick with meditation practice.

Offline access. Users can access meditations even if they are not connected to the internet. This is really useful if they want to meditate on a plane or in a place where there's no reception.

We also suggest creating the admin console. It will help you manage the content. It is a CMS through which you can add new meditation sessions to the application, files, and content.

UI/UX design of the meditation app

You can switch to the design part when the primary development is finished. Meditation applications require you to follow some rules here:

no bright colors; choose pastel shades;

avoid many details, buttons, and text;

add some ​​unostentatious relaxing animation.

The overall app palette should be calming and relaxing. Place only vital elements on the screen, such as the list of meditations, menu button, and add a minimalistic video or audio player.

If you have doubts about the meditation app you are creating, first, run the minimum delightful product. The key difference between the minimum delightful product from the viable product is that it is optimized for UX. This way, you can present an almost completed project to the users who can get your value proposition. After that, collect the feedback and improve everything you need.

Takeaways

Meditation app development sounds like a perfect idea, especially for a startup. It doesn't require many resources, takes little time to finish the product using no-code instruments, and can be very profitable.

Here are the most important elements to pay attention to: