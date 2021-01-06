Design career paths have exploded in modern society to meet the demands of a worldwide consumer market. To create exciting new products and services, designers must be versatile and up-to-date on the latest technologies and social media.

Design career paths

Here's a quick guide to some of the most common modern design roles.

Art Director

Art director is a leader; this person manages the design team, briefs projects, and delegates work according to skillset. Art directors must be familiar with all areas of design and idea generation methods in the team. The art director is responsible for creating and maintaining a cohesive brand image across all media.

UX Designer / UI Designer

UX/UI designers work with web and application software every day to create user interfaces (UI) for clients. The type of person who succeeds as a UX/UI designer is creative, has excellent communication skills, and is comfortable working in a team environment. Good organization and planning techniques are also needed when creating layouts and structures.

Industrial Designer

Industrial designer is a creative role; industrial designers are responsible for designing new products using sketches/mockups/modeling software. Industrial designers must generate new ideas, understand user needs and communicate effectively with engineers. They are responsible for the visual design of a product and its ergonomics, marketing material, and packaging. Good knowledge of materials science is essential for this design position.

You need to visualize ideas and create realistic (to scale) models using 3D software such as Solid Works or Invision. Design teams are now expected to have a complete understanding of computer-aided design (CAD), prototyping, and computer animation skills. When assessing designer's portfolios, recruiters will look for a good general knowledge of marketing/advertising and an understanding of user needs. Design teams are expected to be aware of the latest technology trends even if they do not use them daily.

Product Designer

A step above industrial designer; product designers are responsible for the overall look and feel of a product from planning through production. Product designers are likely given a brief by the client or agency and may need to make design decisions/recommendations based on the project and their research. Product designers also need a more extensive range of skills than their industrial counterparts, including close collaboration with engineering teams.

Animation & FX Designer

Animators work in the film, television, advertising, and gaming industries creating moving images, graphics, and sound/music for movies and games. They use digital software such as Maya, Cinema 4D, and Photoshop to create their work.

Animators must have an extensive range of knowledge in anatomy and physics and the ability to think creatively and solve problems. They may also work closely with video editors, musicians, and writers.

Graphic Designer

A graphic designer in the media industry responsible for branding and marketing material. Graphic designers are required to draw with computer software such as Adobe Illustrator or Photoshop. The role requires a good knowledge of design theory, marketing strategies, search engine optimization, and social media.

You will need to interpret design briefs from clients, advertisers, or marketing managers. Graphic designers must create many things such as logos, stationery, web graphics, business cards, and advertising material.

Web Designer

A web designer works across digital media, creating websites, apps, and software. Web designers use HTML, CSS, and Javascript to build their designs into functional (and usable) online products. They may also create their graphics for use on websites or game development.

Good knowledge of Photoshop is vital and utilizes the latest web design trends.

Responsible for generating ideas, wireframing, and designing mockups.

Creative Director

Creative director is a marketing role; responsible for the overall appearance and tone of a marketing campaign. Creative directors need to be great communicators as they lead from behind, guiding their team from the briefing stage through production until the campaign is presented to the client. A creative director must be able to connect with clients and come up with new, fresh ideas that work for them. Good knowledge of design trends, advertising techniques, and marketing best practices is vital for this design role.

Interior Designer

An interior designer plans and oversees the renovation or design of homes, restaurants, hotels, etc. Interior designers must have an eye for detail as they are responsible for planning colors/furniture layout, materials used, and even building structures.

You will gain much experience in your early career, so be prepared to work for low wages or even for free. You need to have a good knowledge of design theory, architecture, and construction.

Concept Designer

A concept designer has a more free-form role that requires imagination and lateral thinking. You need to create ideas that work within the parameters set out by your client and express these in compelling ways. Concept designers in games, animation, and film work closely with writers, directors, and producers to bring their vision.

Fashion Designer

Fashion designers design clothing, footwear, and accessories of all kinds for clients

You will need to sketch designs of clothing/footwear ideas and embellish these with embellishments such as sequins or beads. Other essential skills include keen observational skills, an eye for detail, and color coordination.

Conclusion

There are many design career paths for your future successful living, so you can choose one from this article and begin to move.