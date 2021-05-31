The best thing about no-code isn’t just about “no programming”, instead, it’s about the benefits that it brings to the people and whole industries.

No-code platforms are code generators that help businesses to create, test, and adopt custom solutions for frequent problems and diversify people that can build apps. Thus, they disrupt the usual workload regulation and create agility in a business’s internal and external environments.

Here are Top 3 benefits of No-code in Business:

Time Efficiency

Creation Process: The usual application building process and design take weeks, even months till the final product can be published. The no-code can squeeze this tenure into minutes since users don’t have to write any line of code.

Staff Turnover: Programmers are in demand right now, so rapid staff turnovers have become a normal thing in any organization. This slows down the work since it has to be paused till the newly hired person will take over the task. No-code solves this issue, it allows business people that are not even related to programming, to create software applications and execute all processes that would normally be done using the programming language.

Cost Reduction

Developers Team: The no-code platforms are fully functional and let to create apps identical to the traditionally developers-made ones. Hence, the incorporation of such a platform can drastically cut down on the IT team and hire talents with non-technical backgrounds that are willing to work, save time and resources.

Ideas Testing: Any no-code platform-made app can be developed and published within 20 minutes and without any expenditures. It lets organizations take risks and test all potentially profitable ideas that would usually be disregarded by the traditional development team.

Self-sufficiency

Independency: No-code allows every business to be self-sufficient and independent when it comes to digital development. Things as staff rotation, cost, and time won’t be the main concern anymore, thus people can focus on their vision and strive.

What can Appmaster.io do for your business?

Appmaster.io was initially created from the pain that businesses usually face in their development process. Lack of workforce, the rarity of skills, excessive competition in the market creating rapid staff turnovers that consume lots of time and money - all these became the main factors to start running a no-code platform.

The platform's UI is comprehensive for anybody with a non-technical background. By the use of visual elements drag & drop the user can build an application that will be indistinguishable from the developers-made one. How is it possible? While the user designing with a visual interface, the platform converts these actions into lines of code (22000 lines per minute!). Later, as soon as the application is ready to get published, the users will receive the real source code, which makes the application editable on the platform as well as on code sheets.

Appmaster.io is taking care of application functionality as well. Due to the advanced business process editor, the user won't face any limitations in terms of possible app features. Simply can write any action that is required and it will appear.

There are many more functionalities you could find in Appmaster.io. If you have a special business case - you are always welcome to contact us directly or you can always try out the platform for free.



