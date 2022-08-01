This past month we’ve been focused on technical improvements in AppMaster as well as developer apps and studio sync.⁣⁣ We're proud to share our latest product updates with you. Check out this blog post from our team to get the latest on what we've been up to!

Business Process Scheduler for Web Apps

Now you can use our business process scheduler in web applications to launch business processes periodically. You can run the scheduler in three modes — Foreground & Background, Foreground Only, Background Only. This limits the task's operation depending on the application status. Now you can even run your BP in web background mode when a user switches tabs.

Referral program in workspaces



We have renewed our referral program and now you can find it in your workspace. Invite someone to try AppMaster for free by using your referral link!⁣⁣ After joining, your friends will receive a discount, and you will receive a reward for all their payments for up to 12 months! There is no limit to how much you can earn.

Google and Apple Wallet for mobile apps



We have added support for Google Wallet and Apple Wallet for non-financial entities: event tickets, discount cards, boarding passes, and more. You can find the necessary blocks in our business processes. At the first stage, the functionality works only with the Generic Pass. But in the future we will add more entities.

Cryptography in mobile applications



We have added cryptography support to the BP editor of mobile applications and to the Android mobile app. And IOS is going to be ready in the near future. Now if the cryptography module is connected, you’ll have the cryptography blocks available in the business process editor in a separate group in the left pane.

Main Improvements

Implemented the BP Detect Browser block in a web application



Added workspace support to AppMaster Developer IOS app



Added automatic creation of BP blocks when double clicking on the connector



Added field array blocks to the Android mobile app

Bug fixes

