One page website templates are pre-designed structures that let you put your business onto a single webpage to create a simple yet effective business website. Single page websites are the most efficient way to make quick brand awareness. These websites can readily grab your visitor's attention without overloading them.

Single page websites inform your audience who you are and what you do. Your audience can easily navigate these websites, making it a more productive approach to boost your business and conversions. While starting a new business, you have to make many critical decisions, and one is associated with your business website. Building your business website shouldn't be challenging; you can create your single page website in two steps; first, get the template, and second, activate the template.

Choose an effective one page website template to launch your business idea

Choosing your business website template is a crucial decision for you because your website template defines your site's layout, display, and how it will function. There are a bunch of things to think about, such as additional elements and customization prospects. It's natural to become dazed when choosing the perfect responsive template for your business website. With that in mind, we put together a collection of 20 effective one page website templates for simple one page sites. In this article, we're going to discuss these templates. Here are 20 effective one page templates you can use to build your business website.

FinApp

Are you looking to promote your new mobile app and want to let the world know about that? Build a one-page business website using the FinApp template created by LightningLab. FinApp provides a stylish HTML5 responsive one-page website template with an uncluttered layout that would perform effectively for a mobile app. Your business website will define how your mobile app works and why people should use it.

This template offers a contemporary design style with a lovely color palette of blues and white that generally performs fine for the tech niche, such as mobile banking, wallet, or financing projects. You can easily customize your one-page website template to make your business website more appealing.

Features

SEO friendly Hero Section Clean code Supports all major browsers

Portofino

Portofino, created by Pablo Ramos, is another unique one-page website template that allows you to build a fantastic one-page business website. It is mainly designed for real estate agencies that want to emphasize their exclusive properties. This business website associates with people and shows them how beautiful homes can unlock a new life. Single page website with this template is easy to navigate. While scrolling, it brings the blocks where you can put home photos or videos. The block with images gives potential customers an option to click on any pictures for an enlarged view. Portofino is the best choice for your real estate business since it is responsive and elegantly designed.

Features

Lightbox Galleries CTAs Slides

Capture

Capture template created by Pablo Ramos is the most suitable one-page website template for photographers since it combines the concept of applying two-column photos alongside flowing text - one is dedicated to writing a short text about you and your work. At the same time, the other column adds more examples of your work. Moreover, this one-pager offers an excellent navigation setup that provides users direct access to where they want to go. Capture allows photographers to show their work on a single photography homepage. You can use this HTML5 responsive template to create a simple one-page portfolio website. Capture provides a smooth fade transitioning feature that allows users to move from one image to the next with a single click. Whether you wish to use Capture for your portfolio website or a business website to obtain customers and grow your business, this template will help establish your space in the online environment.

Features

Provides a responsive design Multi sections with beautiful designs Text section Web fonts

Delux

Delux, created by Rebecca Lowe, is a responsive Business HTML Template mainly designed for Business one-page websites. This template is fantastic for finance business and lead generation. Delux's design is beautiful and stylish and also very easy to customize. There are fantastic icons, Google web fonts, and animated transitions. The best part is the template provides a space for video background on the homepage.

Features

Video on the background Friendly contact form Blog pages Animated portfolio



Vivlio

Whether you sell online courses, eBooks, or do something else, you need a website to promote your business. The Vivlio template created by Uros Mikic allows you to do that. It is a simple, clean, attractive, and high-resolution one-page website template that allows you to put your entire business on a single page. You can deliver your business message through video content. However, you can also incorporate other essential content to spread your message and entice users to make a purchase decision. This template highlights all advantages of your book or course and its influence on the desire for guests to buy or read it.

Features

Attractive animations Optimized for mobiles Responsive and customizable Email capture form



Selly

Selly is a highly responsive one-page website template created by Zerocodegirl, primarily developed for selling courses and online products. The template is perfect for online businesses and perfectly optimized for all general solutions and applications, making it entirely run on any device. Using the Selly template, you can easily customize colors, fonts, titles, images, texts, and page layouts.

Features

It is 100% customizable Mobile-friendly Amazing design Agile lead generation



Soft

The Soft one-page website template made by Ciprian Paraschiv is specially designed for businesses working in the tech niche. This highly responsive one-page template fulfills all the requirements of a tech website design. Modern design, stylish typography, and attractive visuals make it a more creative and versatile web design for technology products. So, you can use it for software and mobile apps. There's much space allowing you to list your product's features that you want visitors to know about. The best part is that Soft is fully customizable - you can change styles, fonts, text, colors, and more.

Features

Shape dividers Beautiful slider Video modal screen Contact and subscribe forms



Lander

Lander is a template created by Rowan Hartsuiker, a responsive one-page website template that provides three different landing page types: download, event, and get access. The download page is used to place a pdf of a newsletter or product descriptions you want customers to read the text. At the same time, the event page is great for collecting sign-ups. Lander is easy to customize, and you can style and systematize the required sections the way you want.

Features

Three different landing page types Responsive slider Different forms Reusable symbols

Conferencos

Conferencos is a template created by Fouroom for events, workshops, festivals, and concerts. It comes with various effects to grab users' attention. When somebody does a short scroll down, a spiral of images explodes, and this generates a highly engaging interaction. For those looking for a modern HTML single page event template, Conferencos may be the right choice.

Features

Global swatches Style guide page



MeetSpeech

MeetSpeech is well-known for events and conferences. This premium landing template created by Maria Marin lets you advertise and communicate efficiently with your clients. This one-page website template lets you show your plan, lecturers, and required details for the event you want to arrange. With Meetspeech, business owners can inform their audience where these business conferences are held. This one-page design also allows the audience to attend the business event remotely. For those who need a single page event template, Meetspeech may be the best website template you're looking for.

Features

Provides a media Lightbox Event pages and custom password page Terms of use Custom 404 page



Contabile

Contabile is a highly responsive single page website template made by LightningLab for accountants and consultants. If you're an accountant or consultant, you need a responsive website to show the skills you offer, earn trust, and give the audience the possibility to contact you. Contabile comes with smooth animations and interactions to make your website more pleasant and user-friendly. This rocking one-pager is fully customizable, meaning you can change and style everything the way you want. With this design, you can make sure your customers receive a professional impression.

Features

Supports all major browsers Contact form



GrooveBar

GrooveBar is for those who want to build a homepage for their club, bar, or other entertainment events. This rocking template created by Udesly is simple and exclusive. You can share your club schedule and events in the sections specially dedicated to upcoming events. As a club or bar owner, you need a responsive website with a beautiful template to promote your business digitally. A single page layout may be the best template for this type of business.

Features

Responsive slider CSS Grid Subscribe form



The Quicklinks template lets you convert your followers into potential customers. Quicklinks is a stunning one-page website template in the Bio for Instagram, Tiktok, or other social media. Anyone can efficiently advertise their business through social media with clickable links. Quicklinks design also provides you a lot of space to put other relevant content. Testimonials play a crucial role in promoting your reputation, and this rocking one-pager offers a section dedicated to serving with quotes. This one-page template is made to enable coaching and online coursework.

Features

Block for social media links Section for quotes

Restaurante

For those looking to launch a website for their restaurants and cafes, Restaurante is an exclusive template created by Pablo Ramos. It is a simple website template suitable for a restaurant, giving a quick way to offer clients relevant information like menus, hours, and location. This simple design allows your customers to understand your entire business on only one page without the enticing urge to move to another page on the website. Restaurante is a clean layout to help your cafe get up and running. It is 100% customizable, which means you can style sections and elements the way you want them to look. With an eminent look and simple design, Restaurante is a responsive landing page template that gives your cafe an easy method to set up a website.

Features

Optimized design Contact form Image and video gallery Various fonts Multiple free icons

Reva

Reva is a template created by BouthyThemes which allows you to build a simple yet responsive single page website to convey your business message to the online industry. With Reva, you can easily present yourself and even the skills you deliver to clients. This template is designed with modern technologies like Sass, CSS3, HTML5, Latest jQuery, and BootStrap. It allows you to customize text, colors, styles, and other elements. The best part is it is fully responsive and supports all modern browsers.

Features

Multi colors Based on BootStrap 4 Multi header Transitions



Mitex

Mitex is a template created by themesindustry for creative businesses, web studios, and simple business startups. This HTML 5 responsive web design includes responsive navigations and multiple home layouts. Navigation designs are enclosed in this layout with CSS and JQuery animations.

Features

HTML5 & CSS3 Attractive design Easy to edit Multiple sliders

Outlaw

Outlaw is a template created by Alexandru Butnaru exclusively for law firms. It has a dedicated white, black, blue, and gray color scheme. This color scheme performs well across several industries. The most preferred part of the template is the contact form, which allows people to get a free quote. When it comes to more severe businesses like legal, there's always a balance between keeping a proficient sense while including a little style. The outlaw landing page provides design features that keep it from being boring. There are various sections with content, and each has scroll-triggered animations.

Features

Content management Free quote form Smooth Interactions

Hunter

Hunter is a thoroughly responsive HTML5 one-page website template mainly designed for professional photographers and freelancers. It includes an about me section, a photo gallery, and a contact form. Photographers who want to promote their business don't need a multi-page website. With Hunter, you can easily add your professional logo and favorite color scheme to launch your business website within seconds. The top preference is that a single page with a Hunter template is enough to get your photos in front of clients. Hunter comes with a modern layout and professional web design to impress the audience to gather potential leads.

Feature

Optimized for speed Best for portfolio

Rubik

Rubik template is made to create attractive and modern presentation pages for a business startup, agency, or personal portfolio. This beautifully designed template has 47 handcrafted components that fit single web pages such as portfolio, contact form, and Google map. Rubik helps you build the finest design business websites and style them the way you want.

Features

Tacky sidebar Numerous blog layouts Emphatic theme options

Creative

Creative is a template for creatives and small businesses. The Creative design includes various rich features you can use to style your homepage. This fantastic, stylish design landing template is fully responsive with a customizable navigation menu and scrolling animations. The template provides three samples to help you in customization.

Features

Background Gallery Six built-in modules PSD files included

What does a one page website look like?

Content on a single landing page is thoroughly packed in the initial page, creating the experience steadier and runnier for the readers. To navigate to various points on a one-page website, visitors click navigation links that let them jump to places or scroll down the page to access additional sections.

Single page websites strive to present only helpful information for a user to decide and perform on it. One page website templates are made for landing pages, portfolios, and event-related websites. Successful single page websites are clean and user-friendly. One page websites break content into simple pieces and remove UI clutter.

What is a one page website called?

A one page website is also called a long scrolling website. All information is arranged in one place. Readers must scroll down the page to find its content instead of jumping to pages like on a regular website. However, there are various sections for photos, text, and videos.

How do you create a one page website?

There are a few steps to creating a single page website:

Define your site's goal Choose an effective one-page website template Design your site

What should be on one page?

There should be five essential elements on your one page website, such as:

A linear structure that keeps the readers scrolling down the page A superior primary call to action Brief descriptions of your services in plain text Contacts Easy-to-use navigation

Conclusion

One page websites are an ideal way to present a product, service, or portfolio in the online industry. The most relevant single page websites are device-responsive, have a simple & clean template, prominent call to action, and responsive navigation. But you can make it even better with AppMaster. With this no-code platform, you can create a powerful high-level flexibility backend and collaborate it with your one page website template. In the end, you will have a productive website made not in months but days.