While some organizations still have doubts about no-code platforms, others actively implement new instruments and strategies into their businesses. The usage of no-code technology brings a competitive advantage. Startups become more successful quickly and effectively launching their products.

In this article, we want to share some inspiration. Below you will find real examples of apps and platforms built with no code.

Chant

Chant is a social media app built for creatives. A community environment allows users to engage with each other, chat, and share their work. The app connects like-minded people. The main goal of Chant is to bring artists together and help them discover new ways to take their work to the next level. The platform is perfect for those who are already creating and those who wish to be.

Chant was built with Adalo and even was added to the Showcase section of Adalo featured as an example of a unique take on social media.

You can easily download Chant from the App Store and Google Play.

Outsite

Outsite is an original web application that helps freelancers and remote workers find interesting places to spend time in and communities to hang out with.

Outsite presents a huge library of locations that visitors can browse through to find the next stop.

Users of the website are the content creators. They engage with each other, create photo libraries, share their experience and leave reviews. Similar to how Amazon-like platforms work.

And all this was made with Webflow — a no-code website builder.

Kollecto

Kollecto is a web app for sharing, collecting, and buying art. Its founder Tara Reed did not have the funds to hire developers to create her MVP. That’s why she used more accessible no-code instruments.

Kollecto was built with the help of Strikingly, Typeform, Plasso, Stripe, and Paypal. As soon as the platform gained its first 1500 users, things started falling apart. It took weeks to process recommendation requests. But Tara quickly managed to find a decision. She tried Bubble service and was able to construct an art-matching algorithm in just under three weeks.

Plato

Plato — a tailored mentorship every company can use for its team. Plato connects engineers to mentors from the best companies around the world. They analyze requests and match applicants with mentors with relative experience to help applicants with challenges and give actionable advice.

Plato provides the best match between engineers/team and mentors and delivers goal-oriented outcomes for the problems addressed.

The platform was built with Bubble. The project was accepted to YCombinator — the most prestigious startup accelerator where it raised millions in funding for future development.

Ensemble19

The no-code instruments are especially helpful during a crisis, like the one we had when Covid-19 exploded. To help merchants to survive through the pandemic Ensemble19 was launched. The platform was created in three days. It allows companies and individuals to make donations or buy vouchers for future spending (when the enterprises will be reopened).

Ensemble19 managed to help thousands of businesses by raising over 600,000 CHF in 8 weeks. Impressive result for the app built in 3 days with no-code instrument Bubble.

Qoins

Qoins is an app that helps people to pay off their debts through the service of financial coaching. Mainly it uses payroll deductions and roundups on daily purchases that go to cover someone’s debt.

The app creators used Bubble to build the first version and test it. And even after the project's big expansion, they are still using the no-code platform for most of the business tasks.

Now Qoins covers parts of debts no matter what amount they are, providing significant financial support.

Nóz Delivery

Nóz Delivery — is an app for food delivery. It works as an intermediary between restaurants and clients. However, restaurants get all the profit, and Nóz Delivery service is paid a fixed monthly fee.

Not all food entities have sources to create their app or pay a huge commission to big delivery services. And this application provides them an opportunity to cover online deliveries and attract more customers.

Nóz Delivery was built with Bubble. It is a cross-platform app that can be used on every smartphone or PC.

Rebel Book Club

Rebel Book Club is an international platform connecting book enthusiasts. How it works: registered club members vote for the book that everyone needs to read within the upcoming month. By the end of the month, they arrange a meeting to discuss what they read. So users engage both online and offline.

Rebel Book Club offers subscription plans. Today it has over 950 active members with monthly revenue of £10,000.

The platform was built with the following no-code instruments: Strikingly, Typeform, GoCardless.

Mmirror.io

An interesting startup project that was built with Bubble. Mmirror platform provides users with services for A/B testing. Depending on the pricing plan, users can get 10-250 respondents for their project tests.

Thanks to the ready-to-use functionalities of no-code instruments, it was built really fast.

With its responsive performance, the project can gain popularity and be helpful for many startups.

Comet

Comet is a perfect tool for freelancers to find a job, and for employers to hire qualified professionals. It is an international marketplace for IT freelancers.

The main difference between Comet and other similar platforms is in its strict applicants' selection. Such an approach builds a trustworthy community that a company can rely on and be sure to find a real professional. Everything is checked by the service itself.

Comet was also built with Bubble. And in 2018 startup attracted an investment of $12,8 mln.

These examples only prove that no-code products can become part of large successful projects. By using them, you can turn your idea into a real application in no time, easily launch it and present the project to investors to raise funds for further development.

Get inspired, experiment — no-code movement creates opportunities for this.