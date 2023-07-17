In a move that exhibits the evolution of web development, Wix has unveiled a unique AI-based tool that simplifies website creation by generating an entire site in response to user prompts. Positioned as a leader in the web building realm, Wix has made a strategic bet on the fact that modern users would rather have an algorithm sort out the customization of their sites rather than get involved in the meticulous details themselves.

The innovative tool, termed the AI Site Generator, has been launched with an aim to offer its user base an easy yet comprehensive way to create websites. Subscribers will state their needs and the tool, in return, will produce a complete website encompassing a homepage, inner pages and textual and graphical content. The generator will even include special sections for business-specific needs such as event scheduling or bookings.

Wix's co-founder and CEO, Avishai Abrahami, has a clear aim of providing 'real value' to customers. He called attention to Wix's tremendous expertise and decades of experience with AI, which has enabled the firm to fine-tune the algorithms responsible for creating high-quality content and custom design layouts for the generated sites. The tool has been launched after numerous tests and exhaustive dialogues with users to guarantee delivery of genuine value.

The AI Site Generator is arguably Wix's most ambitious AI-powered project to date even by their impressive track record. Previously, they have already launched a service leveraging ChatGPT that enables users to generate personalized content for distinct sections of their site. Their AI based text creator caters to comprehensive text creation and epitomizes their commitment towards leveraging AI for optimizing their offerings.

As per a 2022 survey by Top Design Firms, about 27% of small businesses still don't have an online presence, with low traffic, the high cost of advanced functionalities, and lack of maintainence cited as the major obstacles. Wix's AI Site Generator might be a game-changer for these businesses. The tool gathers prompts and descriptions about the desired site from the users, and leveraging a blend of proprietary and third-party AI systems, it precisely crafts the requested site.

The AI technology employed by Wix is designed to create a unique website where the design compliments the content. The revolutionary tool even comes loaded with a suite of editing capabilities. The expected features include an AI page and section creator that adds new pages or sections to a site as per the expressed needs of the users. Along with an object eraser for manipulating images, it also features an AI assistant that makes suggestions for site improvements to enhance the overall user experience.

In a world where many tools compete to simplify web development - including the likes of AppMaster platform which provides a comprehensive no-code environment to create powerful backend, web and mobile applications - Wix's move highlights the rising influence of AI in the digital realm as they strive to lead the technology revolution.