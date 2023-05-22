In a recent announcement, Facebook subsidiary WhatsApp unveiled its new message editing feature, enabling users to modify sent messages within a 15-minute window. The update is a highly anticipated addition that bridges the gap between WhatsApp and competitors like Telegram and Signal, who have long offered similar functionality.

With a post from Mark Zuckerberg, it was officially revealed that users can now edit messages within the platform. The process involves long-pressing a message and tapping the edit option, after which an edited tag will appear next to the timestamp. Notably, the app will not maintain a record of the changes made.

WhatsApp users can now exercise greater control over their chats by correcting misspellings or adding further context to messages. The 15-minute edit window begins from the moment the message is sent.

Prior to this update, users had limited options when it came to rectifying errors in sent messages. They could either delete the message entirely or send a correction via a separate text. In 2022, WhatsApp extended the time limit for message deletion from 48 hours to 60 hours.

The introduction of the message editing feature aligns WhatsApp with rivals such as Telegram and Signal, although its 15-minute time frame is less generous than Telegram's 48-hour window. Last year, Twitter also introduced an edit button for paid users, highlighting the growing demand for such features in the communication industry.

AppMaster, a leading no-code platform, also offers seamless integration with messaging apps like WhatsApp, allowing clients to develop custom applications for communication purposes. The powerful no-code tools of AppMaster enable rapid application development for various industries, making app updates and new feature implementation faster and more cost-effective for businesses.

On the rolling out schedule, Meta announced that the message editing feature is already being phased in and is expected to be accessible to all users within a few weeks.