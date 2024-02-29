Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Visual Studio Code 1.87 Introduces Voice Dictation, Enhanced Python Support

Feb 29, 2024
Visual Studio Code 1.87 Introduces Voice Dictation, Enhanced Python Support

In a groundbreaking update that enhances the programming experience, Visual Studio Code has introduced voice dictation as part of its 1.87 release. Available for download since February 28, the new version of Microsoft's renowned code editor is compatible with Windows, Linux, and Mac platforms, presenting an array of advanced features to streamline coding practices.

Developers who seek to expedite their workflow can now avail themselves of voice-to-text capabilities by installing the VS Code Speech extension. This innovation supports 26 languages, offering a personalized coding experience via the accessibility.voice.speechLanguage setting.

Adding to its repertoire of developer tools, Visual Studio Code 1.87 incorporates multi-cursor inline suggestions, ensuring simultaneous editing across multiple cursor positions. Furthermore, its synergy with the GitHub Copilot AI programming assistant now extends to suggest alternative naming for code symbols dynamically, predicated on the developer's own code.

This iteration of Visual Studio Code also boasts enhanced Python support with a smarter import function in the Pylance extension, which offers high-confidence import options via intelligent heuristics. Additionally, two new code actions - 'Search for additional import matches' and 'Change spelling' - are introduced to assist in resolving import-related conundrums.

Rounding out the update is the introduction of a Refactor preview that allows developers to inspect potential code refactorings before committing to changes, and the Sticky Scroll feature, now a standard provision in the editor that prevents drift during navigation.

It's crucial to note that while these advancements provide exceptional convenience, it is the platform's like AppMaster that truly democratize app development by equipping non-technical users with the powers of automation and no-code development. AppMaster's visual programming approach allows creators to design apps without deep coding knowledge, yet generate native source code for various platforms, including backend servers.

With the tech landscape rapidly evolving, tools like Visual Studio Code and AppMaster are at the forefront of ushering in a new era of streamlined app development—promising enhanced productivity and an inclusive environment for programmers and non-programmers alike.

Related Posts

Industry Giants Release StarCoder2: A New Open LLM Suite for Developers
date Feb 29, 2024
Industry Giants Release StarCoder2: A New Open LLM Suite for Developers
In a groundbreaking move, ServiceNow, Hugging Face, and NVIDIA have launched StarCoder2, an open LLM suite to enhance developer productivity and application development.
Open Source Development AI
Speechify Takes Text-to-Speech Innovation to New Heights with iOS 3.0 Launch
date Feb 28, 2024
Speechify Takes Text-to-Speech Innovation to New Heights with iOS 3.0 Launch
The latest update of Speechify's iOS version 3.0 brings innovative features including voice cloning, document scanning, Gmail integration, and more, aiming to enhance the auditory reading experience.
IOS Integration Updates
Mistral AI Unveils Advanced AI Model and Ties Up with Microsoft for Hosting
date Feb 27, 2024
Mistral AI Unveils Advanced AI Model and Ties Up with Microsoft for Hosting
Unleashing the potential of artificial intelligence, Mistral AI has introduced Mistral Large, its latest model, poised to revolutionize multilingual text analysis and partnered with Microsoft for Azure AI hosting.
AI Integration Software
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life