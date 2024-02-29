Visual Studio Code 1.87 Introduces Voice Dictation, Enhanced Python Support

In a groundbreaking update that enhances the programming experience, Visual Studio Code has introduced voice dictation as part of its 1.87 release. Available for download since February 28, the new version of Microsoft's renowned code editor is compatible with Windows, Linux, and Mac platforms, presenting an array of advanced features to streamline coding practices.

Developers who seek to expedite their workflow can now avail themselves of voice-to-text capabilities by installing the VS Code Speech extension. This innovation supports 26 languages, offering a personalized coding experience via the accessibility.voice.speechLanguage setting.

Adding to its repertoire of developer tools, Visual Studio Code 1.87 incorporates multi-cursor inline suggestions, ensuring simultaneous editing across multiple cursor positions. Furthermore, its synergy with the GitHub Copilot AI programming assistant now extends to suggest alternative naming for code symbols dynamically, predicated on the developer's own code.

This iteration of Visual Studio Code also boasts enhanced Python support with a smarter import function in the Pylance extension, which offers high-confidence import options via intelligent heuristics. Additionally, two new code actions - 'Search for additional import matches' and 'Change spelling' - are introduced to assist in resolving import-related conundrums.

Rounding out the update is the introduction of a Refactor preview that allows developers to inspect potential code refactorings before committing to changes, and the Sticky Scroll feature, now a standard provision in the editor that prevents drift during navigation.

With the tech landscape rapidly evolving, tools like Visual Studio Code and AppMaster are at the forefront of ushering in a new era of streamlined app development—promising enhanced productivity and an inclusive environment for programmers and non-programmers alike.