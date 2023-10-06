Unveiling the Future of Java: JDK 22 Begins to Craft its Identity With New API

The forthcoming iteration of Java Standard Edition, Java Development Kit (JDK) 22, slated for a March 2024 release, has officially kicked off its operations. The opening feature proposition for this version is a foreign function and memory API, indicating a determined stride towards the future of interoperability in Java programs.

This next-generation Java API is devoted to establishing interconnection between Java programs and external code and data, stepping away from the restricted Java runtime environment. This technology allows Java to invoke foreign functions and access external memory, fostering the ability for programs to interface with native libraries and manipulate native data. This operating scenario dodishes with the vulnerabilities associated with JNI (Java Native Interface) - a position that is detailed in the initial proposal.

The foreign function and memory API has previously been demonstrated in JDK 19, JDK 20, and JDK 21 as a sort of trial-run preview and is proposed for finalization in JDK 22. The latest version involves enhancements across three dimensions - bolstering arbitrary charsets for native strings, empowering clients to programmatically build C-language function descriptors, and rolling out the Enable-Native-Access JAR-file manifest attribute. The deployment of the latter attribute holds a critical role, enabling executable JAR files to invoke restricted methods proactively without resorting to the --enable-native-access command-line option.

JDK 22 is due for its official unveiling on March 19, 2024. This version of Java is defined as a Feature release, which will be accompanied by a half-year backup from Oracle. This is a contrast to JDK 21, the freshly introduced iteration, which is a Long Term Support (LTS) release guaranteed for not less than eight years of sustenance. Additonally, technology firms other than Oracle might extend their services for longer JDK 22 support. The usual cycle of Standard Java updates falls at a semi-annually pace, while LTS versions are launched biennially.

The scheduling for the JDK 22 launch is also marked by other intriguing prospects which have previously been given a preview, including features like string templates and unnamed classes, along with instance main methods. Preparations for the initial feature debut in JDK 22 are also underway - a class-file API designed for the parsing, transformation, and generation of Java files, as well as computed constants serving as singleinit immutable value holders.

Before its widespread availability, JDK 22 is planned to undergo a series of rampdown phases in the early months of next year, followed by a presentation of two release candidates in February 2024.