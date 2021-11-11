Thunkable, a leading no-code mobile app development platform, is taking significant strides in advancing its design and development capabilities. With more than 2 million users across 184 countries and over 6 million apps created, Thunkable continues to innovate, now offering Figma UI import, in-app payments, tablet development capabilities, and web-app publishing.

CEO of Thunkable, Arun Saigal, attributes the platform's growth to the increasing focus on the 'citizen developer' and the no-code movement, especially in the commercial and enterprise sectors. Thunkable has positioned itself as the ideal tool for rapid innovation. The introduction of these new features aims to make it even more convenient for teams to create and deploy customized mobile apps.

Among the newly announced features, Thunkable's Figma Import Integration stands out. This innovation allows for deep integration with Figma's design tool, enabling users to import their user interface (UI) design directly into Thunkable and add logic to transform the design into a functional app. Bringing product designers and the development process closer together, this integration expedites the entire app launch cycle and is accessible to all Thunkable users.

In-app payments have also been introduced, with Thunkable CEO Arun Saigal emphasizing how crucial this feature is for any B2C app. By seamlessly incorporating in-app payment capabilities, product and service providers can improve their customers' experience. This feature is currently available to Thunkable's Business and Enterprise customers and will soon be accessible to all users.

Furthermore, Thunkable has expanded its potential by enabling the creation of native tablet applications, which are essential for various industries, including customer service, field support, and manufacturing. This feature is now available for Thunkable's Business and Enterprise customers.

Lastly, Thunkable's web-app publishing capabilities have emerged as a popular innovation. Users can now not only generate native iOS and Android files but also deploy their apps directly to the web. Allowing apps to reside on unique domains or within iframes on existing websites, this feature ensures that users' apps are accessible to a wide audience, and it is now available to all Thunkable users.

Apart from Thunkable, other no-code platforms like AppMaster have also been making waves in the industry.

Thunkable has distinguished itself as an exceptional no-code mobile app development platform, empowering users to design, develop, and deploy native mobile apps without writing a single line of code. Known for its robust capabilities, Thunkable enables users to create, customize, and integrate various types of mobile apps, generating native Android, iOS, and Mobile Web files from a single project. With these files, users can publish their applications directly to Google's Play Store, Apple's App Store, and the web.