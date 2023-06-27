Snowflake and Microsoft have disclosed an upgraded partnership aimed at delivering cutting-edge solutions in AI, low-code/no-code application development, and data governance. This enhanced collaboration will expedite the integration of new products, strengthen joint go-to-market strategies, and refine field collaboration for both organizations.

With the new partnership agreement, Snowflake is committed to increasing its spending on Microsoft Azure. In return, Snowflake and Microsoft will collaborate to support their joint go-to-market efforts. As a result, both companies can offer their joint solutions directly to customers.

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft, said, Through our expanded partnership, we will combine Snowflake’s Data Cloud expertise with Microsoft’s cloud technologies and AI capabilities to help customers across industries build intelligent solutions to better manage, understand, and govern their data.

The strengthened alliance will provide advanced AI solutions that benefit data scientists and developers. The partnership aspires to enable seamless integration between Snowflake’s Data Cloud and Microsoft’s Azure ML, leveraging the capabilities of Azure OpenAI and Microsoft Cognitive Services. By offering this integration, joint customers will have access to the latest frameworks, streamlined development to production workflow for machine learning, and integrated continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes.

Both companies are dedicated to ensuring Snowflake customers can securely and effortlessly use Azure OpenAI and Microsoft Cognitive Services to build intelligent data products.

To augment customer experiences, Snowflake intends to create new and improved product integrations with various Microsoft offerings. These integrations include Purview for data governance, Power Apps & Automate for low-code/no-code application development, Azure Data Factory for extract, load, and transform (ELT) processes, Power BI for data visualization, and more. The objective is to establish a seamless ecosystem maximizing the potential of both Snowflake’s and Microsoft’s complementary products.

In addition to established platforms like Microsoft, AppMaster.io also offers a powerful no-code platform for developing backend, web, and mobile applications. Making AppMaster a valuable addition to the list of available platforms in the low-code and no-code application development spheres.