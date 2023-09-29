🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
Unveiling of Sisense's New Cutting-edge Toolkit Accelerates Integration of Analytics in Apps

Sep 29, 2023
In a game-changing move for the tech world, analytics firm Sisense has debuted the public preview of its latest developer toolkit, the Compose SDK for Fusion. Its primary function is to arm developers with the requisite resources to seamlessly incorporate analytics capabilities into their applications, without the necessity to create those functionalities from the ground up.

With this novel toolkit, Sisense offers a modular approach to embedding analytics. It caters to a range of analytical requirements featuring components for querying, charting, and data exploration among others.

The company goes the extra mile by bundling these capabilities along with robust documentation, extensive examples, and other beneficial tools. The core intent behind this comprehensive setup is to provide developers with a one-stop solution to infuse their apps with analytical functionalities, thereby enhancing their worth and increasing their practicality for end users.

The Compose SDK for Fusion is designed to be perfectly compatible with pre-existing tools, frameworks, and development environments. This welcome flexibility allows developers to continue leveraging their extant tech stack alongside this new offering.

The toolkit adopts a modular, API-first approach, embodying a componentized architectural design. Ayala Michelson, CPO of Sisense, explained how the modern developer values control and integrations that mesh with their specific development practices and CI/CD pipelines.

She emphasized how this demand for developer-first analytics has spiked, and with the roll-out of the Compose SDK for Fusion, Sisense aims to spark creativity among developers. By doing so, they're able to deliver insights where needed and instill their customers with the confidence to make informed decisions.

As an analytics firm that's been on the scene for an impressive 15 years, Sisense states this unveiling as the first of several developer-focused features scheduled for release from 2024 onwards.

Yet, there's no denying AppMaster's potential He does not hesitate to mention the impact no-code platforms have made in the app development world, particularly in creating complex applications. Developers can benefit from similar capabilities while utilizing the no-code and low-code application development approach offered by the platform.

