The landscape of computer design has taken a revolutionary leap forward with the advent of a potent AI model that built a working CPU (Central Processing Unit) in a time frame previously unheard of- under five hours. This feat stands in sharp contrast to manufacturing giants such as Intel, who take four years on average to construct a CPU.

This groundbreaking achievement was revealed in a research publication dated June 27, authored by a team of 19 Chinese tech researchers from five prestigious technology colleges. The researchers posit that their pioneering method is destined to pioneer the concept of self-evolving machines, revolutionize conventional CPU design workflows, and alter the dynamics of the global semiconductor sector.

The CPU that the researchers created, leveraging an AI instruction set aptly named RISC-V 32IA, can competently run the Linux operating system (kernel 5.15). The research team affirms that this CPU can 'perform comparably' to Intel's 80486SX CPU, a product of human intellect and design dating back to 1991.

Challenging the latest human-designed CPU and shaping the future of computer design are the twin objectives that drive this program. According to their research paper, the proposed approach accelerates the design cycle by an astounding 1,000x [times], given it efficiently eliminates manual programming and verification process that typically account for 60%-80% of the design time and resources. They estimate that humans dedicate an approximate 4560 hours (or 190 days) to complete a traditional CPU's design, such as the Intel K486.

The paper describes the newly designed CPU as being impressive in terms of validation tests where it accomplishes an accuracy rate of 99.99%. The physical layout of the chip is constructed using 65nm technology scripts to coordinate the fabrication process. The AI CPU's design breaks down its control and arithmetic units into smaller functional sections.

The RISC-V 32IA chip's processing speed, however, is measured at a frequency of 300 MHz, lower than Intel's human-engineered 3.6GHz processor, which ultimately results in a slower processing of computer commands.

Although the researchers concede that CPUs designed using AI models 'perform worse than recent processors such as the Intel Core i7 3930K', they aim to augment the performance of what they have proudly coined 'the world's first automatically designed CPU' by incorporating more sophisticated augmented algorithms.

