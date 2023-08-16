Redis Unveils the Much-Anticipated 7.2 Version with Game-Changing Features Like Scalable Search and Auto Tiering

With the launch of Redis 7.2, the tech industry is witnessing an evolutionary step forward in database technology. The surprise package introduces an array of innovative features led by scalable search and Auto Tiering which are set to redefine performance and cost-effectiveness.

The standout feature, scalable search promises a massive improvement of 16x in query throughput, marrying sharding and vertical scaling in perfect unison. In essence, scalable search maximizes processing efficiency, significantly speeding up data retrieval processes.

The Auto Tiering mechanism has been designed to offer developers a cost-efficient mode of managing data storage. Under this scheme, data that are accessed more frequently stay in memory, while lesser used data are moved to solid-state drives (SSDs). Initially dubbed Redis on Flash, Auto Tiering has been revamped and renamed in this release, delivering more than double the previous throughput rate.

Furthermore, Redis has collaborated with the curators of five pivotal libraries - Jedis, node-redis, redis-py, NRedisStack, and Go-Redis to enhance aspects such as documentation, governance, performance, security, and most importantly, consistency of user experience.

Another feature that debuts with Redis 7.2 is Triggers and Functions, a high-utility tool that facilitates developers in designing applications, revolving around data and business logic, directly within Redis.

This update has rolled out a specialized cluster management UI for enterprise users, mirroring the cloud UI. Operators stand to gain crucial data at their fingertips, effectively reducing the learning curve, errors and resolution time.

Finally, the Redis Data Integration feature empowers developers to interface with external data sources, including Postgres, MySQL, Oracle Database, and Cassandra.

Redis 7.2 paves the way for new age tools and integrations for developers to work with. It's no surprise that Rowan Trollope, CEO at Redis, describes this release as ensuring seamless ease-of-use, which Redis has always stood for.

