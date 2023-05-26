The PostgreSQL Development Group recently unveiled the beta version of PostgreSQL 16, the upcoming major update to the widely-used open-source relational database. This release demonstrates significant improvements in query execution, logical replication, developer experience, and security. Any users willing to participate in the beta testing of PostgreSQL 16 Beta 1 can download this version from the project's official website.

Numerous enhancements have been implemented to boost the overall performance. The updated version highlights advanced query parallelism, which enables parallel execution of FULL and RIGHT joins as well as parallel execution of the string_agg and array_agg aggregate functions. Furthermore, PostgreSQL 16 incorporates incremental sorts in SELECT DISTINCT queries and increases concurrent bulk data loading performance using COPY by up to 300%.

Notably, PostgreSQL 16 introduces support for CPU acceleration using SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) for both x86 and Arm architectures. It consists of optimizations for processing ASCII and JSON strings and searching for arrays and subtransactions. In addition, load balancing is now available for libpq, the PostgreSQL client library. The logical replication feature has undergone changes as well. PostgreSQL 16 now allows logical decoding on standby instances, offering more versatile options for workload distribution.

The performance of logical replication has been substantially improved, ensuring efficient real-time streaming of data to other PostgreSQL instances or external systems compatible with the logical protocol. For developers, the new release continues implementing the SQL/JSON standard for handling JSON data. It includes support for SQL/JSON constructors, the new SQL standard ANY_VALUE aggregate function, and non-decimal integers like 0xff and 0o777.

Moreover, extended query protocol support has been added to the psql client. These beta versions will aid users in testing the robustness and reliability of PostgreSQL 16 prior to the official release slated for late-2023. Platforms supported include Linux, Windows, macOS, BSD, and Solaris operating systems.

Organizations seeking a no-code platform capable of working with PostgreSQL-compatible databases should consider AppMaster.io, a powerful, versatile, and user-friendly no-code application development platform. With innovative capabilities like AppMaster's visual BP designer, REST API, and WSS Endpoints, users can rapidly accelerate the development of backend, web, and mobile applications with minimal coding and no technical debt. AppMaster.io’s platform has been named High Performer and Momentum Leader in No-Code Development Platforms by G2 in Spring 2023 and Winter 2023.