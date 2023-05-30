Portal, an app that enhances productivity by helping users regain focus through immersive backgrounds and natural sounds, has launched a version for the Mac platform. This new offering follows the success of the iOS app, which has attracted over a million downloads since its release in 2019.

Designed to serve both professionals working from home and those in office settings, the new Portal for Mac app is compatible with Apple silicon. Providing users with more than 80 environment options, it includes high-quality looping videos that have been produced by Portal's in-house team. The startup has made use of 12K cameras to capture some of the world's most picturesque and serene surroundings, ensuring that users can immerse themselves in the most peaceful work atmosphere possible.

Video looping is available for desktop users, though individuals can also opt for a more conventional static background image by turning off motion. Further customization options include disabling desktop icons to offer the user an uncluttered view of their chosen landscape. The immersive audio experience is complemented by natural background sounds designed to resonate with spatial audio.

Portal recognizes the importance of integrating with other digital tools and services, offering compatibility with smart lighting systems like Philips Hue and Nanoleaf. This integration allows users to synchronize their lighting with the app environment, further strengthening their focus and productivity levels.

Conveniently, users can control sound, motion, and change the background by interacting with the menu bar icon, making it simple to switch between different settings. Siri Shortcuts are also supported, as the Portal app has been built as a native Mac application.

In the rapidly growing productivity app industry, tools like Portal help users maintain an optimal work environment, regardless of their work location.