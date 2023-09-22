Oracle Debuts Serverless Java-Based App Deployment Tech: GraalOS

In an attempt to provide developers with improved application performance and notable cost-cutting measures, Oracle Corporation has recently launched GraalOS. This advanced serverless Java-based application deployment technology brings new dimensions to the world of app development and deployment.

Operating on GraalVM Native Image technology, GraalOS compiles Java source codes into standalone executables. This smart tech is designed to work best with x64 and AArch 64 processors on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Using Native Image ahead-of-time compilation, the apps powered by GraalOS are expected to demand significantly less memory, translating to more cost-effective operations, as suggested by Oracle.

One of the key features of GraalOS is that its apps can be automatically paced on sleep mode and awoken as and when required, completely eliminating idle costs. Quick suspension and resumption of inactive applications also suggest the absence of any cold start cost. According to Oracle, the first application of GraalOS is anticipated to offer features that can immensely benefit OCI Functions users. Oracle also revealed plans of fully rolling out an application deployment platform for GraalOS by 2024.

GraalOS boasts the capability of running native Linux executables directly, capitalizing on the latest advancements in hardware-enforced application isolation. This feature eliminates the need to package an application into a container, overcoming hurdles like choosing a secure container image and consistently ensuring the newest security patches are deployed. Additionally, it extends support for both stateful and stateless microservices and functions.

In a connected announcement, Oracle disclosed the availability of Oracle GraalVM for JDK (Java Development Kit) 21 from September 19, enabling support for Java 21 features like virtual threads and improvements in Native Image performance. Available via Oracle’s official website, GraalVM doubles as a high-performance JDK aimed at speeding up Java and JVM-based apps, and simplifying Java cloud native services. It also offers polyglot application support for passing values among multiple languages.

With platforms like AppMaster offering no-code solutions for back-end, web, and mobile applications, the advent of serverless application deployment technologies like GraalOS depicts the evolving landscape of application development. It represents another stride in the journey towards more efficient and cost-effective app development and deployment.