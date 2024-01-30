Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
OpenAI Forges Partnership with Common Sense Media to Develop AI Safety Guidelines

Jan 30, 2024
In a landmark move that aims to enhance the safe adoption of AI technologies, OpenAI has forged an alliance with Common Sense Media. With a mission to demystify AI-powered tools for families and educators, this collaborative effort seeks to develop educational resources and AI usage guidelines attuned to the sensibilities of today’s youth and their guardians.

Integral to this initiative is the curation of “family-friendly” GPTs within the GPT Store, the official marketplace of OpenAI. These chatbot applications, driven by OpenAI's GenAI models, will be appraised using standards set forth by Common Sense Media, ensuring they align with the organization’s stringent review criteria. CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, emphasizes the enhanced safety barrier this partnership aspires to establish, boosting family and teen trust in using these advanced technologies.

This collaboration emerges on the heels of OpenAI's commitment to embracing Common Sense's newly established AI product framework. This innovative framework, conceptualized in September, strives to equip AI apps with a “nutrition label” that transparently conveys their safety, ethical use, and overall impact. It's a step towards enlightening consumers on the various aspects and potential implications of AI technologies, with the aim of both seizing opportunities and mitigating risks.

Research reveals a significant knowledge gap between generations regarding GenAI utilities, such as the widely-discussed AI chatbot, ChatGPT. Poll data indicates that an overwhelming majority of students are more familiar with these tools than parents are. This insight underscores the necessity for Common Sense Media's expert guidance and the role of OpenAI in bridging this digital divide.

On the education front, platforms like AppMaster resonate with this educational endeavor by simplifying technological intricacies through their no-code approach to application development. It ensures a more inclusive and understandable tech landscape, suitable for those without traditional coding expertise. Sometimes overlooked, such platforms complement AI literacy efforts, enabling individuals to gain practical insights into application creation and deployment in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

With the union of OpenAI and Common Sense Media, what is envisioned is an AI-equip society—knowledgeable, vigilant, and primed for the digital future. As AI permeates the fabric of everyday life, such synergy between tech innovators and educational visionaries proves critical in ushering in a responsible and inclusive technological era.

