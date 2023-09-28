Microsoft Incorporates DALL-E-Powered Text-to-Image Tool in Windows 11 Paint

In an exciting development for the tech-world, Microsoft is currently piloting a new feature in its Paint application on Windows 11 operating system - an inventive text-to-image creation tool known as 'Paint Cocreator'. The Cocreator tool is enriched with the powerful capabilities of DALL-E, the latest image generation model from OpenAI.

With the integration of Paint Cocreator, users will have the ability to create artwork through mere textual description. Microsoft also intends to add an option that allows users to choose a specific art style, subsequently generating three artistic variations for selection. After a choice has been made, additional layers can be inputted to further personalize the artwork - a newly conceived feature within the Paint application.

Despite the optimistic anticipation surrounding this novel integration, valid concerns continue to persist around the efficacy of DALL-E's text-to-image conversion. Past versions of DALL-E have come under scrutiny for the inadequate interpretation of text inputs. Furthermore, the OpenAI-developed model has traditionally shown susceptibility to biases, be it of race or gender.

Microsoft has acknowledged these concerns, revealing that they've already instituted certain measures to prevent the creation of 'harmful, offensive, or inappropriate' imagery. However, the tech giant remains tight-lipped on the specifics of these measures.

The eventual goal is to roll out Paint Cocreator to all Windows 11 users in the forthcoming weeks. However, for the time being, the text-to-image tool is being incrementally introduced to Windows Insider users. Trial access to the Paint Cocreator requires users to join a waitlist, post which they'll receive 50 credits - each credit allowing them to create one set of images. The final decision regarding the credit system has not been made yet and there is a possibility of having to pay for the tool in the future.

The preview version of Paint Cocreator is currently available to English-speaking users in countries including the US, the UK, France, Australia, Canada, Italy, and Germany.

Paint Cocreator is part of a larger suite of creative updates proposed by Microsoft as AI-powered enhancements to the Windows 11 operating system. Among these inventive updates is a new feature in Microsoft's Photos app for Windows 11 which allows users to blur backgrounds, selecting and emphasizing prominent subjects for enhanced visual effects.

It would be exciting to see the future impact of such AI-powered features on application development platforms, notably those specializing in no-code solutions such as AppMaster. Similar AI-powered creative tools might significantly streamline complex design aspects in low-code/no-code app development, altering the landscape of the tech industry.