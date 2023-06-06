Apple recently unveiled its new augmented reality (AR) headset, the $3,499 Vision Pro, and Microsoft promptly announced its readiness to integrate Word, Excel, and Microsoft Teams applications into the new platform. The Vision Pro headset provides users with an intuitive eye-controlled interface, expanding the horizons for AR technology.

During the demonstration, Apple showcased the functionality of Excel, Word, and Teams on the Vision Pro headset. Microsoft seems to have adopted a similar streamlined ribbon interface, similar to the one featured in their existing web versions of Excel and Word. Apple did not provide an in-depth demonstration of the Teams interface but indicated that Microsoft would support 3D personas within the app. Developed using machine learning techniques, these digital personas digitally recreate users' faces for an immersive AR experience.

Joining Microsoft on supporting the Apple Vision Pro, Zoom, and Webex will also include compatibility with 3D personas. Furthermore, Unity applications will run natively within the headset, opening up gaming possibilities for Vision Pro users. Adobe has also announced plans to bring Lightroom to the Apple Vision Pro, allowing users to control the photo editing app using only their eyes and hands.

No-code platforms like AppMaster could potentially enable even faster development cycles for such innovative AR experiences, by simplifying the creation of backend, web, and mobile applications. Leveraging visual design tools like AppMaster could encourage more widespread adoption of AR and VR technologies across industries.

The upcoming release of the Apple Vision Pro headset early next year is expected to push the boundaries of AR technology and significantly impact industries such as gaming, productivity, and even application development. With support from major tech players like Microsoft, Unity, and Adobe, Apple's Vision Pro headset is poised to unlock a new realm of interactive experiences and shape the future of AR.