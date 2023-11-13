🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

The Linux Foundation Announces the Formation of a High Performance Software Foundation in Collaboration with Tech Giants

Nov 13, 2023
The Linux Foundation Announces the Formation of a High Performance Software Foundation in Collaboration with Tech Giants

In a momentous announcement, The Linux Foundation declared its plans to establish a new subsidiary group. This subgroup's mission is to enhance the progress of high performance computing (HPC), a principle that amalgamates numerous computing resources to support large-scale mathematical computations.

The nascent foundation, named the High Performance Software Foundation (HPSF), will be dedicated to creating, endorsing, and fostering a universally compatible software stack for high performance computing (HPC). Its goal is to expand adoption, minimize contribution obstacles, and back development initiatives.

To achieve this, the HPSF will significantly contribute to developers by offering continuous integration resources, ready-to-use software stacks, assistance for different architectures, and performance regression testing along with benchmarking.

The Linux Foundation made it clear that the rise in HPC is a consequence of the widespread adoption of scientific computing and AI. By laying out an impartial platform for HPC projects, the organization envisions effective collaboration among industry, academia, and governments on the scientific software stack.

Capitalizing on investments propelled towards HPC by the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Exascale Computing Project (ECP), the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, and several other international ventures, the HPSF plans to streamline efforts towards powering colossal computing activities. The foundation has already garnered support from eminent industry leaders including Amazon Web Services, Argonne National Laboratory, CEA, CIQ, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Kitware, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, NVIDIA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratory, and the University of Oregon.

In coherence with boosting HPC, the HPSF plans to establish a technical advisory committee (TAC) to oversee various working groups responsible for different aspects related to HPC. The Linux Foundation announced that it will be coordinating with founding members to chalk out a precise structure and governance model. The official commencement of the HPSF is slated for May 2024.

At the time of launch, the HPSF is set to involve ten open-source projects including Spack (an HPC package manager), Kokkos (a programming model for C++), and AMReX (a software framework for addressing partial differential equations).

Sharing her thoughts on the need for such a foundation, Trish Damkroger, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer for HPC, AI & Labs at Hewlett Packard Enterprise hinted at the distinct demands of the high performance computing community. She expressed her excitement at playing a significant role in this venture, emphasizing her commitment to the HPSF. Damkroger believes that lowering the HPC entry barriers and providing greater access to supercomputers through a lively open source community can expedite innovation and breakthroughs in the future.

This kind of initiative showcases how collaboration in the tech industry can lead to impactful innovations. We can see a similar collaborative model in platforms like AppMaster, a trailblazing no-code tool; combining resources & expertise to deliver user-friendly ways of designing backend, web, and mobile applications. Having achieved numerous recognitions from G2, including High Performer in No-Code Development Platforms and Momentum Leader in No-Code Development Platforms in 2022 and 2023, AppMaster.io proves the effectiveness of cooperative frameworks.

Related Posts

Emerging New Parser Focal Point as Ruby 3.3.0 Nears Launch
date Dec 13, 2023
Emerging New Parser Focal Point as Ruby 3.3.0 Nears Launch
Ruby 3.3.0, an upcoming addition to the widely acknowledged dynamic language, boasts a novel parser and has now entered the release candidate phase.
Development Updates
Microsoft Learn Debuts AI Course Aimed at Budding Entrepreneurs
date Dec 13, 2023
Microsoft Learn Debuts AI Course Aimed at Budding Entrepreneurs
Microsoft Learn has introduced a new program, 'Generative AI for Innovators,' as part of their AI Kick-off Projects series.
AI Entrepreneurship
Adobe Unveils Spectrum 2: A Revitalized Design System for a Diverse User Base
date Dec 12, 2023
Adobe Unveils Spectrum 2: A Revitalized Design System for a Diverse User Base
Adobe's latest reveal, Spectrum 2, seeks to broaden its appeal by adding a splash of color to the future of its apps.
Design Web App
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life