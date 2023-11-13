The Linux Foundation Announces the Formation of a High Performance Software Foundation in Collaboration with Tech Giants

In a momentous announcement, The Linux Foundation declared its plans to establish a new subsidiary group. This subgroup's mission is to enhance the progress of high performance computing (HPC), a principle that amalgamates numerous computing resources to support large-scale mathematical computations.

The nascent foundation, named the High Performance Software Foundation (HPSF), will be dedicated to creating, endorsing, and fostering a universally compatible software stack for high performance computing (HPC). Its goal is to expand adoption, minimize contribution obstacles, and back development initiatives.

To achieve this, the HPSF will significantly contribute to developers by offering continuous integration resources, ready-to-use software stacks, assistance for different architectures, and performance regression testing along with benchmarking.

The Linux Foundation made it clear that the rise in HPC is a consequence of the widespread adoption of scientific computing and AI. By laying out an impartial platform for HPC projects, the organization envisions effective collaboration among industry, academia, and governments on the scientific software stack.

Capitalizing on investments propelled towards HPC by the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Exascale Computing Project (ECP), the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, and several other international ventures, the HPSF plans to streamline efforts towards powering colossal computing activities. The foundation has already garnered support from eminent industry leaders including Amazon Web Services, Argonne National Laboratory, CEA, CIQ, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Kitware, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, NVIDIA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratory, and the University of Oregon.

In coherence with boosting HPC, the HPSF plans to establish a technical advisory committee (TAC) to oversee various working groups responsible for different aspects related to HPC. The Linux Foundation announced that it will be coordinating with founding members to chalk out a precise structure and governance model. The official commencement of the HPSF is slated for May 2024.

At the time of launch, the HPSF is set to involve ten open-source projects including Spack (an HPC package manager), Kokkos (a programming model for C++), and AMReX (a software framework for addressing partial differential equations).

Sharing her thoughts on the need for such a foundation, Trish Damkroger, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer for HPC, AI & Labs at Hewlett Packard Enterprise hinted at the distinct demands of the high performance computing community. She expressed her excitement at playing a significant role in this venture, emphasizing her commitment to the HPSF. Damkroger believes that lowering the HPC entry barriers and providing greater access to supercomputers through a lively open source community can expedite innovation and breakthroughs in the future.

