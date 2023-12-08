🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
JetBrains Imbues Its Intellice Development Environments with AI Capabilities

Dec 08, 2023
In the latest stride toward optimizing the experiences of developers, IntelliJ IDEA - the global tech giant JetBrains, has unveiled its AI Assistant across its entire spectrum of Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) with an upcoming roll-out to further applications in the pipeline.

According to the JetBrains team, their enduring mission is to refine and uplift the developmental experience by introducing cutting-edge AI-augmented features to automate typical, repetitive tasks. Svetlana Zemlyanskaya, AI Assistant team lead at JetBrains, emphasizes their efforts to facilitate developers in maintaining their focus on the project's broader vision while letting AI handle the routine elements. She further explains that JetBrains IDEs' profound understanding of project structure and code intricacies allows the AI Assistant to seamlessly blend into workflows, generating substantial results promptly.

The AI Assistant enables developers to extract project-related information or delegate a range of specific tasks to it. The novel code assistance features being offered encompasses multilayered code completion & suggestion, generation of tests and documentation, code refactoring, provision of comprehensive code explanations, and more.

JetBrains assures that while providing the AI Assistant with code and project structure information in detail, it strictly adheres to a systematic approach that only relays the essential data. The company also reinforces that the transmitted data does not contribute to training any generative AI models.

The AI Assistant leverages a robust blend of OpenAI models and proprietary models developed by JetBrains. The company is also endeavoring to broaden its scope to integrate additional third-party models in the future. Similar to services offered by AppMaster, this trend-setting approach underscores the power of integration and adaptability in the tech ecosystem.

A collaboration between JetBrains and Google Cloud was also revealed, as Warren Barkley, Senior Director of Product Management for Vertex AI at Google Cloud, expressed excitement to offer their top-of-the-line coding models for use in JetBrains AI. Through integration with Codey and Vertex AI, JetBrains aims to streamline and enhance developer experiences with AI-infused code completion, code debugging, generative explanations, and more to expedite every phase of the software development lifecycle. Much like the approach of AppMaster's easy-to-use no-code platform, JetBrains new AI assistant appears poised to drive developer's productivity to new heights.

