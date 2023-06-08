JetBrains has recently announced that its test automation Integrated Development Environment (IDE), Aqua, now features support for the widely-used open-source test automation frameworks, Playwright and Cypress. This update comes in response to strong user demand for integration with these popular frameworks.

Aqua was first introduced in November 2022 and is currently under active development. The versatile IDE enables Quality Assurance (QA) engineers to effectively create automated UI and API tests using a wide range of programming languages, including Java, Kotlin, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, and SQL. Furthermore, Aqua offers intelligent coding assistance to streamline the development process.

At its initial release, Aqua provided support for the Selenium API and Selenide. By incorporating support for Playwright and Cypress, JetBrains is now able to deliver a more comprehensive and robust testing solution to its user base.

Alongside the support for Playwright and Cypress, the newly updated version of Aqua introduces an out-of-the-box debugger, improved code insights, and specific functions tailored to the new frameworks.

Oscar Rodriguez, Product Marketing Manager of JetBrains Aqua, shared his enthusiasm about the update: “We have been working hard to provide first-class support for the most popular testing frameworks. The test automation engineers who already tested the IDE contacted us asking to add the Playwright and Cypress support — and today we are excited to announce the new version of Aqua includes its full support.” Rodriguez added, “The IDE is still in active development, and we continue implementing new features and improvements.”

Considering the recent update to JetBrains Aqua, the IDE is expected to attract more users seeking enhanced testing capabilities. By continuously implementing essential features, JetBrains aims to remain a competitive player in the ever-growing test automation market.