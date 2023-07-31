Dubbed as a game-changer for the smartphone industry, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series might be introducing remarkable changes. However, according to noted tech journalist Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, these updates might also entail an accompanying surge in the device's price price.

The insightful report previews the key renovations enthusiasts have been speculating about throughout the year. The next iteration of the iPhone series is due for its unveiling in just over a month.

Namely, the forecasted flagship models are expected to adopt titanium frames, instead of their traditional stainless steel counterparts. This innovative shift is aimed at enhancing the smartphones' strength while simultaneously reducing their weight.

Furthermore, a novel display technology will facilitate thinner bezels for the new Pro models. This advancement will reduce the black edge surrounding the screens by about a third. Predictions also include the replacement of the current mute switch by a more versatile, customizable button, along with a transition from Apple's long-favored Lightning port to a USB-C interface.

However, these desirable upgrades might come at a cost. Gurman suspects an inevitable price hike, particularly for buyers outside the US. However, he does not exclude the possibility of a similar increase in domestic prices. This forecast aligns with an earlier analyst note and news reports hinting towards a susceptible rise of up to $200 for the iPhone Max model.

But the Pro versions aren't the only ones getting a facelift. Gurman's report also hints at two significant upgrades targeting Apple's standard iPhone models. The first one involves diverting from the conventional notch design in favor of the Dynamic Island, thereby rendering these models more congruent with the Pro versions.

Additionally, an anticipated performance boost in the forthcoming Apple Watch processor, dubbed the S9, is cited in the report. Should this come to pass, it will represent the first discernible speed increase since 2020.

