Apple revealed the latest iteration of iPadOS, iPadOS 17, during the WWDC 2023 event. The new version builds upon its predecessor while introducing several significant upgrades, including enhanced widgets, home screen customization akin to iPhone devices, and new native apps like the Health app and an updated Notes app.

Craig Federighi, an Apple executive, announced during the presentation, “Our users love personalizing the iPhone lock screen, so we’re bringing that experience to iPad.” He made the statement as a video showcased the new Home Screen background capabilities. Similar to the iPhone, users can now customize their Home Screen by selecting a rotating gallery of images, different clocks, and improved widgets.

Another notable update is the ability for users to interact directly with apps through the Home Screen and Lock Screen widgets. This fundamental feature has been absent from Apple's earlier iPadOS implementations, leaving a significant gap which iPadOS 17 now fills by enabling users to check off to-do items directly from the widget.

Live Activities have also been added to the iPad’s Lock Screen. As seen on the iPhone, the Uber Eats Live activities widget will now display the most recent order status without the need for users to refresh the app manually.

Apple has announced several other minor enhancements and modifications in iPadOS 17. For instance, when connected to an external monitor with a webcam, the iPad will now be able to access and use the camera present on the monitor. The Stage Manager was also updated with new layouts.

iPad’s collaborative whiteboard app, Freeform, has received new tools and a workflow tracker, enabling users to monitor the project's progress over time. Furthermore, the Notes app now possesses the auto-fill ability for PDFs.

iPadOS 17 is expected to be released in Fall 2023.