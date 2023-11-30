Introducing Enhanced Query Monitoring with PlanetScale's New Insights Anomalies

PlanetScale has unveiled an enhanced feature, dubbed Insights Anomalies, that integrates smart query monitoring for quicker detection of uncharacteristically sluggish database queries. The forward-thinking addition is designed to streamline the task of gauging a database's vitality and make troubleshooting less of a challenge.

At the core of this innovation is to present a transparent snapshot of the database's health and simplify the troubleshooting process, states PlanetScale in a recent blog post. However, the company also reckons that it's equally significant to not only unearth anomalies within a database but also to decode their underlying triggers.

To this end, Insights Anomalies showcases pertinent metrics tied to each anomaly, highlighting critical data such as rows read and written every second, utilization metrics for the database's resources, namely CPU and disk usage, and details on backup and deployment requests that could potentially impact shared resources.

The tool meticulously logs and retains accurate query counts for every distinct query pattern in a database. This paves the way for a comprehensive comparison between the execution rate of each query pattern and the overall health metrics of the database, facilitating the identification of highly correlated queries.

PlanetScale Insights offers users an in-depth exploration of all active queries running against their database through a built-in in-dashboard tool. The utility of this tool lies in being able to isolate queries exhibiting issues like excessive frequency, prolonged execution times, hefty data returns, or even errors.

Users are further empowered to maneuver through a performance graph to precisely spot when a query experienced disruption and, if relevant, the related Deploy Request. In addition, the tool furnishes a list of all queries executed in the preceding 24-hour window, sortable by metrics such as rows read and time per query, making for a thorough analysis.

With this fully integrated tool, diagnosing query predicaments becomes a cakewalk, facilitating the optimization of individual queries without necessitating an exhaustive investigation. Furthermore, the Anomalies tab keeps users informed of any active issues, signaling queries executing noticeably slower than anticipated.

