Anticipation is brewing with the forthcoming launch of Instagram's direct challenge to Twitter - a novel app called Threads. As indicated by the iOS App Store data, it is geared to have its official release on July 6.

Instagram's timing couldn't be more opportune as Twitter struggles with rate-limit errors that fueled growth for competitors such as Spill, Bluesky, and Post over the past weekend. However, Threads commands a strategic advantage by directly importing your Instagram followers and following lists. Rather than starting from zero, Threads users commence with their existing Instagram communities embedded into the app.

The App Store description paints a vibrant picture of Threads: a space where communities merge to engage in discussions on a wide array of topics. Be it trending current affairs or the user's interests, Threads makes it possible to interact with their preferred creators and other likeminded individuals or gather a dedicated following to share your ideas, views, and creativity with the world.

Despite its intimate association with Instagram, Threads functions as an independent application. We can glean from the App Store listing alone that users can like, comment, repost, and share posts. In addition, screenshots from the App Store reveal that users can select the audience for their posts, choosing between everyone, people they follow, or only those tagged in the post.

The unveiling of Threads doesn't come as a surprise with prior gradual media leaks providing hints. An Instagram representative depicted Threads as a 'decentralized' platform as per Money Control. Additionally, leaked slides from a Meta-meeting with top creators revealed that Threads would align with Mastodon, hosted on the decentralized network ActivityPub. The fact that Instagram, a centralized app, will house Threads casts a shadow on this claim—something we'll have to keep an eye on. However, other rumors, including the details of the App Store listing, align with the leaked slide information.

