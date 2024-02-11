Hono 4.0.0 Introduces Static Site Generation and Enhanced Client Components

The community behind the Hono web framework has unveiled version 4.0.0, bracing the JavaScript ecosystem with pioneering static site generation alongside forward-thinking client components. Designed to operate across a spectrum of JavaScript runtimes, the latest iteration of Hono is tailor-made for web developers seeking an agile and powerful tool.

Introduced on February 9, the Hono 4.0.0 boasts its SSG Helper, a dexterous utility engineered to spawn static pages from Hono applications. Utilizing a dedicated build script, developers can invoke the function toSSG() from a bespoke build.ts file, which autonomously procures content from defined routes and coalesces it into static files, thus optimizing performance.

To cater to efficiency, tailored adapters are available for the Bun toolkit and the Deno runtime, cutting down on development time. The Vite plug-in, @hono/vite-ssg , employs the popular vite command to construct static sites, further streamlining the process.

Fostering further innovation, Hono 4.0.0 spreads its wings to the client side with hono/jsx . This extension now operates within the client environment, leveraging hooks analogous to React, like useContext , useEffect , and Memo , empowering developers to construct client components with familiar paradigms.

The framework has integrated a novel file-based routing system named HonoX, accessible as a separate package. It's tailored to shepherd the development of sprawling applications, ensuring swift rendering via Hono and enabling developers to select their preferred renderer. Complementary to the existing middleware, it harmonizes with Hono's ethos.

Selectively compatible with prominent JavaScript runtimes such as Cloudflare Workers, Fastly Compute, Deno, Bun, Vercel, Netlify, AWS Lambda, Lambda@Edge, and Node.js, Hono maintains flexibility in deployment. It comes with five distinct routers, each optimized for various scenarios, including speed and footprint. The SmartRouter epitomizes this versatility, adapting the choice of router to match the unique routing requisites of the application at hand.

