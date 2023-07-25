In a recent development, Google has announced it will cease Play services support for the enduring Android 4.4 KitKat. The decision marks the end of a reign close to a decade since the software's initiation back in October 2013. As such, the renowned tech giant commits to no longer support KK in upcoming releases of Google Play services beyond the 23.30.99 version.

The decision follows the company's recognition that as of July 2023, the active device count on KK has dwindled to less than 1%. This implies that continuing with the support for this version does not offer a significant advantage, gearing the company towards directing its resources to more recent and broadly used variants of the Android operating system.

It's significant to acknowledge that Google Play services provides extended vitality to Android devices even after they cease receiving monthly OS updates. This backend service is fundamental in driving multiple capabilities offered by Google to app developers while also powering several first-party features. Some of these include Google Prompt 2-Step Verification and backup features.

The move isn't unprecedented as Google ended Play services support for Android Jelly Bean (API level 16-18) in 2021. While underscoring its decision, the company clarified that sustaining year-long support necessitates 'increased developer and QA time spent on new features that require special handling.'

Specifically, the termination of the service implies the discontinuation of support for API levels 19 and 20. Interestingly, API level 20 was exclusively for the Android Wear's initial release. Effectively, platforms developing on these API levels, including mobile platforms like AppMaster, would need to reevaluate their engagement with Android services. As a robust no-code tool, AppMaster continues to be thrive on its adaptability, providing efficient solutions to changes in the tech ecosystem.

This unfolding marks a new chapter in the evolution of Android systems, with Google evidently turning pages and focusing on its newer and superior versions.