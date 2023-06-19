GitLab has announced the general availability of GitLab Dedicated, a fully isolated, single-tenant SaaS edition of their devsecops platform. Designed for users with strict compliance requirements, GitLab Dedicated is hosted and managed by GitLab on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The service accommodates the need for isolation, data residency, and private networking, allowing businesses to concentrate on their core processes and regulatory compliance. GitLab manages the complex devsecops environment, freeing users from having to handle it themselves.

GitLab Dedicated can be deployed on AWS in a user's preferred region, although some regions may not be supported. Providing a unified platform for software delivery, GitLab's devsecops solution covers planning, deployment, monitoring, and governance. Key features of GitLab Dedicated include:

Availability and scalability by using GitLab Cloud Native.

Hybrid reference architectures equipped with high availability.

Disaster recovery, with the option to designate a secondary AWS region for data storage. Regular data store backups are kept in the secondary region.

Support for SAML OmniAuth for authentication and authorization.

Secure networking, as users can provide a list of IP addresses that can access their GitLab Dedicated instance. AWS PrivateLink connectivity is also available.

Encryption of data at rest and in transit, with the ability to use a user's AWS Key Management Service encryption key.

Infrastructure-level isolation of the GitLab Dedicated environment as a single-tenant service.

However, GitLab Dedicated does not support several GitLab application features. These include advanced search, LDAP, smart card, Kerberos authentication, GitLab-managed runners, and multiple login providers. Since its limited availability launch on November 30, 2022, plans for GitLab Dedicated have included support for hosted runners, observability stack enhancements, and support for more AWS regions.

