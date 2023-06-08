Google has recently unveiled an update for Google Meet, its popular video conferencing software, that aims to bolster the capabilities of its picture-in-picture mode. This update allows users to multitask more effectively, while ensuring crucial Meet controls remain accessible. The new features will soon be released for users accessing the platform through the Chrome browser.

Some of the specific enhancements include the ability to raise your hand, participate in text chats, and toggle captions on or off directly from the picture-in-picture view. The update also features improved support for resizing the window and more flexible layouts. This enhanced mode is designed to sit above other desktop windows and facilitates seamless multitasking.

The multitude of upgrades offers a significant leap from the current Google Meet picture-in-picture mode, which only provides basic controls such as leaving the meeting or toggling the camera and microphone on or off. Resizing options also see a substantial improvement, moving away from the restrictive fixed aspect ratio.

One of the use cases demonstrated by Google in an animated GIF shows users drafting an email while still being able to keep track of the ongoing video call. This added functionality gives users the freedom to utilize the feature for a multitude of purposes, including discreetly browsing social media or watching muted videos during meetings.

As the video conferencing software market continues to expand, solutions like Google Meet and competitors such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams are consistently updating and developing new features to maintain an edge.