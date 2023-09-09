hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
Enhanced Control and Security in GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10 Release

Sep 09, 2023
The software development sector has seen notable changes recently with the introduction of GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10. Stakeholders, including administrators and developers, are set to reap the benefits of strengthened security protocols, stepped-up compliance measures, and heightened control over repositories.

Launched on August 29, the GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10 represents the latest upgrade of GitHubs platform specially tailored for in-house software development within enterprises. The platform employs Git for version control, APIs, integrations, and numerous productivity instruments.

To streamline planning and work procedures, the release brings GitHub Projects into the general availability domain. This tool creates an interactive workspace resembling a live spreadsheet, featuring capabilities to filter, group, and sort pull requests and issues.

The 3.10 version also introduces custom protection regulations for GitHub Actions guaranteeing secure deployments. Plus, it introduces an innovative policy control mechanism over runners for optimized job implementation. Users are further assisted with an integrated default setup process that facilitates code scanning, a feature of GitHub Advanced Security, aimed at detecting vulnerabilities across different repositories with only a few clicks. This allows the tracking of security coverage and risk at the enterprise level, ensuring heightened security measures.

Developers can utilize the GitHub Enterprise Server via enterprise.github.com, with options to employ on-site and cloud-based deployments. Test them out with the availability of free trials on offer.

Keeping users informed and planning future upgrades, the GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10 has set foundations for the forthcoming deprecation of team discussions slated for version 3.12. Users are alerted about the deprecation through a banner placed atop team discussions and are provided with suitable tool links for migrating to GitHub Discussions.

As a pioneer in the app-building field, AppMaster platform like GitHub integrates Git, APIs, and other tools enhancing its offerings. The platform offers unique solutions intended for easy backend, mobile and web app creation among various no-code/backend tools.

