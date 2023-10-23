AI Data Firm Databricks Set to Boost Capability with $100m Acquisition of CDC Platform Arcion

Global leader in AI and data, Databricks, is preparing to enhance its functionality by acquiring Acrion, a developer of enterprise databases, data warehouses, and cloud analytics platforms employing change data capture (CDC) technology. The transaction, valued in excess of $100 million, signifies Databricks' strategic move to improve its capabilities and step up its Lakehouse Platform.

Databricks plans to leverage Arcion’s state-of-the-art technology, enhancing the efficiency in data replication from various databases and SaaS applications into its Lakehouse Platform. The integration of Arcion's contributions aims to simplify the data ingestion process, which had been previously described by Databricks as a complex and costly procedure. The move is seen as a significant step towards enhancing the broad-based applicability and user-experience of Data Lakehouse Platforms.

In a company statement, Databricks identified the pivotal role of Data Lakehouse Platforms in the realm of enterprise data and AI, stating that their real value lies in the substance of the data they encapsulate. However, current systems for data ingestion from existing databases and applications have been faced with considerable challenges. By integrating Arcion’s technology, Databricks anticipates offering scalable, cost-efficient solutions for overcoming these data ingestion obstacles.

The acquisition of Arcion's CDC engine and connectors accommodates over 20 enterprise databases and data warehouses. As a result, Databricks is confident it can readily amalgamate this data into the Lakehouse Platform, all while upholding stringent enterprise-class security and governance protocols.

Databricks' move to acquire Arcion is viewed as a strategically thought-out approach to solving the prevalent problem of siloed systems faced by various businesses. A study conducted by MIT Technology Review Insights revealed a large number of firms struggle with disparate systems that impede their data and AI endeavors.

A point emphasized by Ali Ghodsi, the co-founder and CEO of Databricks. In order to construct analytical dashboards, data applications, and AI models, Ghodsi said, "Data must be efficiently replicated from primary systems like CRM, ERP, and enterprise apps to the Lakehouse. Arcion's dependable and user-friendly solution will make this data almost immediately accessible for prompt and well-informed decision-making. The integration of Arcion will be a valuable addition to Databricks, and we eagerly look forward to working with the team to further develop solutions to help transform our customers' data and AI journeys."

