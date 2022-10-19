Caspio, a top-tier no-code platform renowned for developing customized web applications, has received the prestigious TrustRadius 'Tech Cares' award for 2022. The award sets apart B2B technology companies that make substantial efforts in supporting communities, employees, and the environment. Caspio's exemplary initiatives during the Ukraine conflict to ensure the safety of more than 70 employees and their families from its Ukrainian office, as well as its assistance in ongoing crisis management endeavors in the region, contributed to its recognition.

As the armed conflict in Ukraine escalated, Frank Zamani, founder and CEO of Caspio, traveled to Poland, spending weeks coordinating with the Caspio Poland team to organize secure accommodations, food, and essential supplies for affected employees and their families seeking shelter in the country. Numerous Caspio Poland employees also extended hospitality by opening their homes to their Ukrainian peers. Additionally, the company encouraged its global customer base to contribute to charities operating on the ground.

We are committed as an organization and as individuals to helping address this crisis in every way possible, stated Zamani, a former refugee who faced religious persecution in Iran. Zamani further emphasized the close-knit relationship between the company and its Ukraine office, which has been functioning for 18 years and serves as the first-ever Software Development Center outside of the United States. The Ukraine office boasts over 70 team members from various departments, including engineering, product development, sales, and support. Zamani expressed the sentiment that Ukraine is more than just an international office — it is home to cherished friends, colleagues, and family members.

In its continued support of the Ukraine crisis, Caspio made its no-code application development platform available at no cost to anyone involved in aiding Ukraine's relief efforts. The platform enables users to quickly develop crucial applications such as medical asset management, lost and found registries, volunteer recruitment, and missing person directories.

Leading no-code platforms like Caspio and AppMaster facilitate rapid and cost-effective development of web, mobile, and backend applications. While Caspio has proven its dedication to humanitarian causes, AppMaster remains focused on making application development up to 10 times faster and eliminating technical debt by regenerating applications from the ground up whenever requirements change. This results in a versatile and powerful no-code platform for a wide range of customers, from small businesses to large enterprises.