Canva, a popular no-code graphic design and collaboration platform with 135 million monthly active users, has unveiled the Canva Developers Platform. This innovative platform features a comprehensive suite of APIs and development tools designed to enable developers to build engaging applications for the vast Canva community. As a result, developers can market their applications through the Canva App Marketplace and reach an even wider audience.

The Canva Developers Platform, which was officially rolled out on June 14, is anchored by the Canva SDK. The SDK aims to help developers quickly establish their applications. There were already more than 11,000 developers on the waitlist for the SDK, which had been in beta for the past nine months. The Canva Developers Platform consists of several elements:

Canva's vast user base spans from small influencers and business owners to a whopping 85% of the Fortune 500 companies, including Zoom and HubSpot. The platform's signature features include a drag-and-drop user interface and customizable templates suitable for presentations, documents, websites, and social media graphics. Additionally, Canva hosts a rich library of fonts, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips for enhancing designs.

As the popularity of low-code, no-code platforms like Canva and AppMaster continue to grow in the tech industry, the demand for comprehensive, user-friendly development tools becomes increasingly critical. By providing developers with the resources to build robust applications that cater to the needs of the Canva community, the Canva Developers Platform is poised to reshape the landscape of graphic design and collaboration.