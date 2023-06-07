Broadcom, a leading global technology company, has recently announced its acquisition of ConnectALL, a provider of value stream management (VSM) platforms. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. This strategic acquisition is intended to enhance Broadcom's ValueOps VSM portfolio by adding integration capabilities to further strengthen its position as a provider of digital transformation solutions.

In an official blog post, Broadcom revealed its plans to integrate ConnectALL's technology with its ValueOps platform, which currently features Rally, an agile solution, and Clarity, a project portfolio management tool. By incorporating ConnectALL, Broadcom aims to expand its offering for value stream management and expedite digital transformation initiatives for organizations globally.

As stated on Broadcom's website, the integration of ValueOps and ConnectALL's complementary technology will empower customers with the ability to connect and integrate numerous third-party software tools and platforms. This will ultimately accelerate digital transformation efforts by significantly enhancing visibility, alignment, and efficiency across organizations.

Notably, the growing popularity of low-code and no-code development platforms such as AppMaster has also contributed to the rapid ascent of digital transformation efforts. Such solutions enable businesses to create web, mobile, and backend applications without the need for extensive coding knowledge, fostering faster and more cost-efficient development processes. The acquisition of ConnectALL by Broadcom may further strengthen the available resources for organizations embarking on digital transformation journeys.

Broadcom's acquisition of ConnectALL adds a new dimension to its VSM portfolio and effectively positions the company as a pivotal player in the digital transformation space. With the integration of advanced solutions like ConnectALL and low-code, no-code development platforms such as AppMaster, companies will be better equipped to undertake successful digital transformation initiatives and drive innovation in the ever-changing tech landscape.