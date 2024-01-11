Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Brave Search Introduces CodeLLM: An Advanced AI Solution for Programming Queries

Jan 11, 2024
In a strategic advancement, Brave announced the integration of its innovative AI-driven solution, CodeLLM into its search engine. The move aims at enhancing the programming search experience by offering accurate, well-explained code snippets with citations. The latest introduction, free of cost, is meticulously designed to prevent users from switching between apps, offering a single platform to perform comprehensive programming searches.

Accessible across both desktop and mobile platforms, CodeLLM is open to all Brave Search users. Using the feature is remarkably easy — users can access CodeLLM by simply starting a search in the browser’s address bar if Brave Search stands as their default search engine. In case users have a different default search engine, they would need to navigate to search.brave.com for executing the searches.

As per Brave’s explanation on their blog, CodeLLM’s functioning is automatic. The system identifies programming-centric queries without requiring any exclusive search generation. When a relevant answer shows up in the search results, a widget becomes visible to generate the CodeLLM response. This intelligent detection system runs independently of LLM, utilizing other search components. Such a mechanism is akin to the search components designed to identify weather-related inquiries, searchable stock price queries, and more.

The underlying technology that powers CodeLLM is derived from Mixtral — a Language Learning Model (LLM) that is capable of generating codes using text prompts.

The announcement came on the heels of Brave’s recent achievement where it announced the availability of its AI-based assistant, Leo, to all desktop users around two months ago. Leo, which utilises Llama2 and Anthropic’s Claude LLMs, is designed to handle context-sensitive requests like text translation, webpage or video summarizations, phrase rewrites, and more. Brave also introduced a paid version of the assistant at $15 per month to offer premium features such as access to advanced LLMs and increased rate limits.

Since its launch two years ago, Brave Search has seen unprecedented growth. Serving around 25 million queries each day, Brave Search has been adjudged the default search engine for over 60 million users till date. While Brave continues to innovate and expand its range of offerings, emerging no-code platforms such as AppMaster are also defining new benchmarks in facilitating effortless searches and database queries for programming and other tech-related niches.

