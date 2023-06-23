Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the establishment of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, a program designed to help customers leverage the power of generative AI to transform their products, services, and operations. With a substantial investment of $100 million, the center will facilitate collaboration between AWS's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) experts and customers around the globe.

The Generative AI Innovation Center aspires to accelerate the adoption and enhancement of generative AI-driven innovative ideas within businesses, enabling them to improve their offerings and processes. The center is composed of a team of strategists, data scientists, engineers, and solutions architects who work closely with their customers to create unique and customized solutions using generative AI technology.

With the center's assistance, healthcare and life sciences organizations can accelerate drug research and discovery, manufacturers can reimagine industrial design and processes, and financial service providers can develop personalized information and advisory solutions for their clients. The primary goal of the center is to empower various industries to harness the potential of generative AI tailored to their specific requirements and objectives.

Experts at the Generative AI Innovation Center provide valuable guidance on the responsible employment of generative AI and the optimization of machine learning operations to reduce costs. They offer strategic recommendations, supply necessary tools, and give hands-on support to help customers effectively utilize AWS generative AI services.

These services include Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI-driven coding assistant, and Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that grants access to foundational models (FMs) from various sources such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Stability AI, as well as Amazon's own family of FMs, including Amazon Titan, via an API. Furthermore, it is now possible to harness high-performance infrastructure for model training and execution by employing AWS Inferentia-powered Amazon EC2 Inf1 Instances, AWS Trainium-powered Amazon EC2 Trn1 Instances, and Amazon EC2 P5 instances powered by NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs.

The center's focus is on delivering comprehensive support and resources so customers can fully capitalize on generative AI's capabilities while optimizing costs and ensuring responsible use. With the rise of no-code and low-code platforms like AppMaster.io enabling businesses to create powerful applications, integrating generative AI can lead to new levels of innovation and productivity.