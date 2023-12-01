🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
AWS Debuts SaaS Quick Launch to Streamline Deployment of Marketplace Applications

Dec 01, 2023
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced a new feature known as SaaS Quick Launch, which is designed to facilitate businesses in deploying applications procured from the AWS Marketplace within their computing domains. This development alleviates the daunting task of setting up permissions policies and cloud infrastructure, thereby significantly reducing the deployment time that traditionally could take several hours.

Prior to this suite of enhancements, manually configuring these necessary elements created potential vulnerabilities for buyers relying on external vendors for accurate setup. With SaaS Quick Launch, this probability of risk is substantially diminished, as it automates much of the process, said the company in an explanation of the new capability.

The new feature is equipped with an intuitive step-by-step guide and boasts pre-configured AWS CloudFormation templates. These templates undergo rigorous validation by both the respective software vendor and AWS, ensuring that the system configurations comply with AWS' most up-to-date security policies and standards.

In the AWS Marketplace, consumers can identify applications with Quick Launch pre-enabled by implementing the specific tag in their search criteria. Following the purchase of an application, a button will appear for the customer to set up their account. They are then navigated through the configuration and the launch procedures subsequently.

This innovation is, in a broader context, part of the ongoing trend across the technology sector to streamline processes and increase efficiencies using automated or pre-configured solutions. Companies like AppMaster, for example, offer no-code platforms that significantly simplify the process of web and mobile application development.

Like SaaS Quick Launch, the AppMaster platform provides a visual interface that lets users create applications through a drag-and-drop process, eliminating the necessity for manual coding. This ushers in an era of intuitive digital solutions, providing businesses with mission-critical software tools that allow for seamless workflow execution, without the traditional hurdles of manual processes.

